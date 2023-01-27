Barn fire in Trenton on Wednesday

TRENTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire on County Highway Trunk Y in Trenton, on Wednesday.
According to the release, the fire was mainly contained to the shop area of the barn, with minimal damage to the main barn area. No people or animals suffered any major injuries, but one worker was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
At 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a report of a barn fire at 5917 County Trunk Highway Y. According to the release, the inside of the barn was fully engulfed at this time and the caller was moving animals outside.
“A Deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and quickly arrived on scene and began to use his fire extinguisher to knock down the flames,” said the release. “A second Deputy arrived a short time later and also used his extinguisher. A garden hose was then utilized to keep the flames down which prevented the flames from rapidly spreading to the main barn.”
While deputies were helping to contain the flames a worker was moving contents of the barn away from a shared barn wall. According to the release, the worker suffered minor smoke inhalation while moving the contents and was transported to the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
The Newburg Fire Department arrived on scene and, along with assisting agencies, was able to bring the structure fire under control and contained it to the barn’s shop area to limit damage to the main barn and keep it intact.
“County Trunk Highway Y was closed for approximately two hours to assist in firefighting efforts,” said the release. “There were no reported injuries to fire personnel as a result of the fire. There is no damage estimate at this time and the fire is not suspicious in nature.”
Assisting agencies included fire departments from Fillmore, Saukville, Waubeka, Fredonia, West Bend, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson, Grafton, Slinger, Boltonville, Richfield and Silver Creek, and Lifestar EMS.