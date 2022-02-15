HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School Board incumbents Craig Westfall and Tina Pridemore will be joined on the April 5 ballot by newcomers Heather Barrie and Don Pridemore, with those four having made it through the primary election Tuesday.
Their being two at-large School Board positions up for election, voters on April 5 will be able to vote for two of those four candidates who will be on the ballot.
Westfall received 962 votes on Tuesday; Barrie received 690 votes; Tina Pridemore garnered 679 votes; and Don Pridemore brought in 653. The other two candidates in the primary were Nolan Jackett, 643 votes, and Jonathan Lobert, 615 votes.
Results were released on election night by Washington and Dodge counties. The HUHS School Board election is on both ballots because while most of the district is in Washington County, a small section of the district is in Dodge County, though only four votes were counted for the race, according to Dodge County’s preliminary results.
All results released Tuesday evening are preliminary and unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Craig H. Westfall (i)
|962
|22.65%
|Heather Barrie
|690
|16.24%
|Tina Pridemore (i)
|677
|15.94%
|Don Pridemore
|653
|15.37%
|Nolan Jackett
|641
|15.09%
|Jonathan Lobert
|615
|14.48%
|Write-in
|10
|0.24%
|Total Votes
|4,248
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
Precincts Reported: 10 of 10 (100.00%)