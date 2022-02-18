BARTON — A 32-year-old Barton man is in custody at the Washington County Jail following an incident Wednesday evening in which he allegedly fired his shotgun through his door toward a 46-year-old West Bend woman delivering pizza to his residence on Werner Drive.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the driver, who reported that she was shot at as she attempted to deliver pizza to a customer. Deputies responded and were able to take the man into custody without further incident, according to a press release from the department.
The investigation revealed that the suspect had ordered pizza, which was to be delivered by a Door Dash driver. The driver arrived at the house and approached the front door when the suspect allegedly fired a shotgun blast through the door. The driver immediately fled the area and called for help.
The suspect told investigators that he had ordered pizza and accidentally fired the shotgun upon the driver’s arrival.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
Washington County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on the house early Thursday morning and collected evidence. The case remains an active investigation but the suspect will face several felony charges, including first-degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping and operating a firearm while intoxicated.
“We are thankful that the victim is physically OK. However, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy. This suspect’s recent pattern of behavior is extremely concerning and we are working diligently to uncover how this could have occurred and hold him accountable,” said Sheriff Martin Schulteis.
The suspect’s name is currently being withheld until formal charges are filed.