WEST BEND — The Tap Yard Beer Gardens celebrated their grand opening Wednesday at Ackerman’s Grove, 4875 County Highway Z, with rounds of beers, IPAs and seltzers while overlooking Little Cedar Lake.
“I’m hoping that people will, No. 1, get to use the parks again and see the parks as something that’s awesome and fun,” said owner Nick Marking. “We’re excited to have an added benefit when you come to this park, to have a nice beer when you’re down at the beach or taking your boat out — whatever it may be. Or just to hang around and stick around for our events.”
“As most of you know, Washington County Parks are operated with no tax dollars, so while we are excited to have an amenity like this join us in order to help make improvements in the park, we’re even more excited about how this adds value to what we’re trying to do to bring people here to enjoy our parks and get people outside and provide another opportunity for families,” said Washington County Chief Community Development Officer Jamie Ludovic.
When he owned The Brass Tap, Marking hosted a beer garden that was a large success during the COVID-19 pandemic. He opened the first location of The Tap Yard in Waukesha at 1150 West Sunset Drive, and then learned about opening tap yards in county parks.
In addition to the location at Ackerman’s Grove County Park, The Tap Yard operates in Fox Brook County Park in Brookfield. They are planning to open a fourth location in Milwaukee at Schlitz Park on the riverwalk.
“Every time you come out here and you enjoy a beer with Nick, you’re also supporting your local county parks,” said Ludovic.
Through partnerships with distributors, The Tap Yard offers a selection of on-tap offerings from companies such as Eagle Park Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery and Raised Grain Brewing Co.
“Our beer rotates every single day, so we do a lot of beer events along the way,” said Business Operations Manager Krystal Mulvaney.
Each day of the week brings a new beer event. Wednesdays are tap events with a rotation of beers. On Thursdays, trivia begins at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays will alternate between live music and bar games. Sundays are family fun days.
In addition, The Tap Yard will host monthly cuisine festivals, typically held on the second Sunday of each month. These include: Grilled Cheese Fest in May; Taco Fest in June; BBQ Fest in July; a general truck fest in August; Bacon Fest in September; and Cheese Curd Fest in October.
One Saturday a month, they will also host a beer style fest, with this schedule: Sour Fest in May; Fruit Beer Fest in June; IPA Fest in July; Cider Fest in August; Belgium Fest in September; and Stout Fest in October.
To track upcoming events, download The Tap Yard app or visit www.facebook. com/TheTapYard-WestBend.