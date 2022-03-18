WEST BEND — The West Bend Youth Impact Club, a leadership club that advocates for mental wellness, hosted Kevin Hines, a suicide prevention speaker and author, at the high school auditorium on Thursday to talk to nearly 200 students about his life’s journey.
Hines was 19 years old when he decided to try and take his own life nearly 22 years ago.
At the time he was living in San Francisco with his adoptive parents, Pat and Debbie Hines, when he got on a bus and went to the Golden Gate Bridge.
On the ride to the bridge, Hines said, he had a breakdown. But, instead of a community coming together to help one of their own, the passengers just sat and stared at him. One even elbowed a friend and said, laughing, “What the hell’s wrong with this guy?”
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
“All over the world people see people in brain pain. They say snap out of it, get over it and just pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” said Hines. “That is the problem with society today. [We] need to reframe our thought structure and how [we] treat people, because you may have an impact on the rest of their life.”
Hines said all he needed was for someone to reach out to him. But after 40 minutes of walking back and forth on the bridge a voice in his head said “jump.”
And he did. “‘Are you OK? Is something wrong? How can I help you?’ Those are the only words I needed to hear the day I stood on the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Hines.
‘Kevin, you can’t die here’
The moment he felt his feet leave the ground and his fingers leave the rail, Hines wished he hadn’t jumped. He said during the talk that his feelings of depression immediately went away as he fell 250 feet in four seconds to the icy bay waters below. At that point he just wanted to live.
“The millisecond I left the bridge, I realized I made the greatest mistake of my life,” said Hines. “And it was too late.”
Hines would plunge 70 feet under the water’s surface, swimming frantically just to try and get back.
“I said to myself ‘Kevin, you can’t die here,’” said Hines. “’Otherwise, no one will know you didn’t want to.’” Eventually, he was able to get his head above water, just before he was about to drown.
Luckily for Hines, a woman who had a friend on duty in the Coast Guard was driving past at this exact moment. She called her friend from her car phone to tell them someone had just jumped off the bridge.
As the Coast Guard headed into the bay, Hines said he noticed a large animal circling beneath him as he struggled to tread water.
“I tried to punch it and get it to go away,” said Hines. “I didn’t survive jumping from the Golden Gate bridge only to be killed by a shark.”
The animal, as it turns out, was not a shark. Hines would find out from a man who was on the bridge two feet away from him that day, after an appearance on ABC News, that it was a sea lion.
Despite Hines’ best efforts to make it leave, the sea lion stayed and kept Hines afloat in the water until the Coast Guard arrived to save him.
“Suicide is never the solution to your problem, it is the problem,” said Hines. “thoughts don’t have to become actions.”
A Franciscan friar at the hospital where Hines was recovering asked him to talk about his story. Hines said he ignored him, because he didn’t know what to say or if it would impact anyone.
Eventually, Hines spoke to 120 seventh- and eighth-grade students. He got 120 letters back from the students, and found out six were actively suicidal. He helped them get the help they needed, and Hines has been giving suicide prevention talks ever since.
“I want people to take away the idea that pain is universal, pain is inevitable and it’s coming for all of us, if it hasn’t already,” said Hines. “I want to teach [people] how to be resilient in the face of pain.”
Today Hines gives over 300 talks a year about his life, and is a member of the world’s most exclusive survivors club. He is one of 31 people to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge (about one percent of those who have jumped), one of 26 that are still living and only one of five who can stand, walk or run.
Hines shared several resources to help people with suicidal thoughts, or who are struggling with depression. If you or someone you know is going through those battles now, go to kevinhinesstory.com or text CNQR to 741-741.