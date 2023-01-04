WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board met Tuesday and approved designating $5,000 in match funding for a grant program to support tourism marketing downtown.
The BID Board met on Tuesday morning in the council chambers at 1115 S. Main St., and voted to approve the designation of $5,000 toward a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant worth $39,550 that would be used to promote tourism and engagement in the downtown West Bend area.
The board also considered information about a possible platform to host an interactive map of downtown, held board elections and heard updates about the new downtown parking ordinance.
The approved $5,000 will go toward matching 25% of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant Program, which offers funding to help produce a promotion or event. Applicants are required to have a 25% match of the total grant amount.
Matching fund contributions have already been committed by the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at $3,400 and Downtown West Bend Association at $2,400. The West Bend Communications Department will administer the grant and contribute $2,350 toward the match.
“We are all dedicated to driving traffic and visitation to downtown during what we expect to be a busy summer with reconstruction,” said Jessica Wildes, marketing and communications director for the West Bend.
The grant program will support a “Visit Downtown West Bend” marketing campaign that is being developed to promote visitation and engagement during the 2023 Main Street Reconstruction project.
Interactive downtown map
The BID Board also considered a potential vendor for the creation of an interactive map for downtown West Bend.
The interactive map of downtown West Bend will help residents navigate recent changes, such as the Historic District designation, updated parking ordinance and the forthcoming 2023 Main Street Reconstruction project.
The city’s Communications Department recommends nuCloud as the map platform after vetting several software options. The platform nuCloud is an interactive college campus and downtown business district map platform. The cloud-based software is designed for optimal mobile browsing and can be embedded within websites, Facebook pages and digital information kiosks, according to the Communications Department.
The vendor, nuCloud, will give a presentation at the next BID board meeting on Feb. 7.
Elections and Downtown Parking Ordinance
At the beginning of the meeting, the BID Board held elections for several positions. Mike Husar was elected president, Peggy Fischer was elected vicepresident and Wesley Feest was elected secretary.
The BID Board closed the meeting by discussing the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council by a 7-to-1 vote in December.
Police Chief Tim Dehring thanked the board and the public for coming forward with support or concerns about the ordinance and for taking an active part in the process.
Per procedure, since the new ordinance did not pass the Common Council by a unanimous vote last month, it will go back to the council at its next meeting on Jan. 9 where it will be voted on again. If the ordinance receives a simple majority then, it will become official policy.
The next BID Board meeting will be on Feb. 7 at 8:15 a.m.