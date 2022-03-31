WEST BEND — The Washington County Board had a special meeting on Wednesday to read a statement about an incident from a previous county meeting and to vote on two resolutions, one concerning transferring additional funds to the Golf, Parks and Trails Endowment Fund and the other to amend a previously adopted resolution setting salaries for elected officials.
To start the meeting, County Board Chairman Don Kriefall read a statement for the benefit of the board and the public concerning an alleged incident involving Supervisor Timothy Michalak that happened before an administrative meeting on March 9.
“An incident occurred prior to the administrative committee meeting on March 9, 2022,” said Kriefall while reading the statement. “It has been alleged that Supervisor Michalak carried a concealed weapon while attending meetings held in the third floor training room within the sheriff’s department that evening. It was also alleged that Supervisor Michalak’s CCW permit had expired, was expired, at the time he was carrying a concealed weapon.”
According to the statement, the Washington County Attorney’s Office will not be able to advise the board directly regarding this matter due to potential conflicts of interest.
The County Attorney’s Office has determined that a potential conflict exists to the extent that the office won’t lead the investigation into the matter.
“The County Board takes this matter very seriously as there is concern that Supervisor Michalak’s conduct amounts to a breach of the public trust. It is understandable that there may be questions as to the cost to the county, and therefore the taxpayer as a result of this alleged incident and the ensuing investigation,” said Kriefall. “In an effort to be transparent the county has retained Andrew Phillips of Attolles Law.”
According to the statement, Phillips’ fees range from $240 to $325 an hour. When possible, the county attorney’s office will assist Phillips to offset costs. Phillips is general counsel for the Wisconsin Counties Association, and is experienced in this area of law which will help keep the investigation on track and avoid delays that could increase the cost of it, according to the statement.
“Our goal for this matter is to be dealt with quickly, efficiently and with integrity. If counsel determines that further action needs to be taken in the form of proceedings removing Supervisor Michalak from office under Chapter 17 of the Wisconsin Statutes, the County Board will receive a complaint, hear the facts and vote on removal. This is a two-thirds vote,” said Kriefall.
According to Kriefall, there will be no further discussion or information released to maintain the integrity of the investigation. County supervisors will not be allowed to comment publicly, pending the investigation, and in case they need to vote on removal if that is recommended by Phillips.
After Kriefall finished his statement, the board voted on the two resolutions.
The first would authorize an additional $250,000 in county funding to be transferred from the General Fund to the Golf, Parks and Trails Endowment Fund. This would bring the total amount of county funding for the endowment to $1.5 million.
The funds are to match an additional $200,000 signed pledges raised by the private sector. There are also additional pledges from people and businesses in the private sector that will be added to the $200,000 raised so far, but the donors want to wait for the county to transfer the the funds before they commit.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
The second was an amendment to the resolution that set salaries for elected officials through 2026. The amendment would change the percentage raises over the four-year time period for the county sheriff’s salary from six-and-ahalf percent, then three percent each year, 15.5 percent total, to four percent each year through 2026, 16 percent total. This will allow the sheriff’s salary to gradually get to the 75 percentile of sheriff salaries in the state. The salary in 2026 will change from $134,552 to $135,004, but over the fouryear period the county will save about $600.
The resolution passed with Supervisor Randy Marquardt and Michalak voting against it.
The next Washington County Board meeting will be on April 19 at 7:30 a.m.