WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday to consider a number of resolutions, including whether to enter into a settlement agreement with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies resulting from a national lawsuit that could bring tens of millions of dollars to the county.
The board will also consider creating a grant program for safety radios, a new Public Agency Center roof and a grant application to support an independent living support pilot program.
The board will begin by considering a resolution to create and administer a county grant program to provide public safety radios to assist law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies in Washington County. In 2019, the board approved a resolution authorizing a countywide buildout of the 700 MHz public safety radio system. This was a four-phase project, and work continues on phases three and four, according to a board report. The replacement of individual radios for law enforcement and first responder agencies in the county is part of this project.
If approved, the new grant program would assist police and fire agencies in the county in funding new radios when the need arises. Upon approval, the county would allocate $500,000 for funding the grant program for “years to come,” according to a board report. If approved as drafted, the Public Safety Committee would be in charge of approving grant applications.
New PAC roof
The board will then consider a resolution to fund a roof replacement for the Public Agency Center.
This project was part of the 2022-23 Capital Improvement Plan but lacked adequate funding to be completed, since the initial plan was to split in half the requested funding of $300,000 so only $150,000 was part of the CIP. The other $150,000 would have been allocated in 2027. The current roof is the original from 1991 and past its useful life of 25 years, according to a board report. Immediate attention is required to address leaks.
If approved, $250,000 from the General Fund would be transferred to the Facilities Department, and the project would be fully funded at $400,000 this year to be completed. The additional $100,000 on the budget is to account for increased costs of labor and materials since the time of the initial estimate.
ARPA: Independent living support pilot program
The board will also consider a resolution for an American Rescue Plan Act grant application to fund an independent living support pilot program in the county.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using ARPA funding to create the new pilot program, Independent Living Support Pilot Program, which will offer shortterm, limited services and support for people at risk of entering Medicaid long-term care, according to a county board report.
The Pilot Program will run from July 10, 2023, through March 31, 2025.
If the board approves the resolution for the grant, and if the grant is awarded, the grant funding of $52,800 will support one, limited-run part-time employee in the Washington County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) department to administer the pilot program.
Opioid settlement
The board will also consider a resolution authorizing the county to enter into the settlement agreement with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail chain pharmacies, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Allergan Finance, Walgreen Co., Walmart, CVS Health Corporation and CVS Pharmacy.
In 2017, the board authorized the county’s participation in the national opioid litigation in an effort to hold those involved in the production, distribution and sale of opioids responsible for the vast money and resources to combat the opioid epidemic, according to a board report.
Settlements have already been reached with various manufacturers and wholesale distributors, and Washington County is slated to receive a total of $5.6 million under this previous settlement.
Now the counsel representing the county and other local and state governments across the country has reached additional settlements with Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Teva and Allergan. To receive proceeds from this latest round of settlements, the county has to “opt in,” according to a board report.
The exact amount of Washington County proceeds is unknown, but it is estimated that more than $321 million will be headed to Wisconsin for distribution, according to a board report. Of this amount, 70 percent will go to local governments in the state.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington Street, West Bend.