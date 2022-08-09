STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative.

“I thought I would be more excited, I am excited. I look forward to representing the people,” said Bodden. “But, there’s just so much to get done, and this is something I’m going to take seriously.”

Bodden received 3,301 votes in Washington County, 62.73 percent, and Egle received 1,961 votes, 37.27 percent.

According to Bodden, winning the election hasn’t hit him yet. Right now his focus is on getting to know more people and businesses in the district before he heads to Madison.

“I’m going to start doing some more campaigning. Still trying to meet some voters, even though I don’t have a general election. No Democrat, but I’m still planning on going to work with businesses, talk with business in the district and reach out to as many as I can to see what their needs are, and what needs to get done.”

Bodden also said that he will also be helping campaign for a Republican to be elected governor in Wisconsin.

“We really need to start focussing on electing a Republican governor. Not sure who it is going to be yet, but we need to elect a Republican governor,” said Bodden. “And, we need to tackle election integrity issues right away.”

Bodden thanked the voters of Washington County for their support in the primary election, adding that he enjoyed the time he has spent campaigning in the county.

“I’m so thankful for their support. That’s where I spent most of my time,” said Bodden. “Knocking on doors in Washington County and talking to people … the results tonight show that the hard work paid off. I’m just so thankful for the people there. The people of Washington County are just some of the greatest people.”

Bodden will now represent residents of District 59 living in Washington, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Camulet counties in the Wisconsin State Assembly, a district that he hopes he can represent well.

“I’m going to be listening to the people and be meeting with constituent regularly,” said Bodden. “I’m hoping I can represent the people, follow what they need and I’m going to be responsive to all of their needs. If they reach out to my office you can expect a call with me, or a call back from me within 24 to 48 hours. I’m not sure how it is going to be transitioning right away, but my goal is to be completely transparent and very easy to communicate with.”

All election results are unofficial until certified.

Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Ty Bodden 3,301 62.7% Vinny Egle 1,961 37.3% Total Votes 5,262

