MADISON – State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, on Wednesday clarified that the numbers she used to determine that there had been an 83 percent drop in active military votes between the 2020 and 2022 elections came from the Wisconsin Election Commission.
After The Daily News could not match Brandtjen’s numbers provided in a Tuesday press release announcing the drop in military voting, Brandtjen has since contacted the newspaper and shared her data.
Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, had conducted a specific data request with WEC, which comes with a fee, in order to get a detailed list of all registered military voters as of Nov. 21. The Daily News acquired its data directly from the WEC website via publicly available documents, but counted all issued military absentee ballots issued rather than those returned and approved. In both cases, a sharp decline in active military voting was observed from 2020 to 2022.
Brandtjen said her concern about the stark drop in active military votes in the 2022 election is part of her larger concern about the handling of military ballots and election security in general.
Brandtjen said she is also concerned that more investigations have not yet been made into former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata, who was fired by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Nov. 3 after fabricating three military ballots and sending them to Brandtjen’s address.
Zapata was charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
When asked why Zapata may have sent the fraudulent ballots to Brandtjen’s address in the first place, Brandtjen said she didn’t know.
“I don’t know what to tell you,” said Brandtjen. “I never talked to the woman. The larger issue is she did this. It’s kind of bizarre. Maybe she thought I would use them. Who knows?”
Zapata has claimed to investigators she was trying to expose vulnerabilities in the election system.
Brandtjen points to the Zapata case as a reason why there should be more scrutiny of municipal clerks who handle ballots.
Wisconsin election officials are currently considering changes to military absentee voting in light of Zapata’s actions. Military ballots make up an average of .07% of total ballots requested, according to the WEC