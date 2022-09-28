SLINGER — The Slinger School District has set its budget for this school year, as the annual meeting last week saw approval of the full budget and the tax levy needed to support it.
The Slinger School District held its annual meeting and budget hearing last week. There were no concerns expressed or changes made after School Board Treasurer Joe Havey presented the budget, and the board unanimously approved the tax levy to be collected for this school year’s budget.
The tax levy approved for Slinger School District this year was about $16.875 million; the full budget presented for Fund 40, the district’s operating budget, was $44.274 million, including revenues from taxes and all other sources.
The largest revenue source in the Slinger School District’s budget, other than the tax levy, was state funding of $18.627 million, which is mostly made of general state aid that is allocated to the district each year. The budget also included $1.411 million in federal funding.
The other notable funding source was other school districts in the state. “As you can see ... That’s mostly from open enrollment, just over $4.3 million,” Havey said during the presentation.
Slinger Superintendent Jim Curler said later in the meeting that Slinger had 541 students open enrolled into the Slinger School District.
For expenditures, Havey said about $22.285 million goes to instructional services. The budget includes another $15.445 million in expenditures for support services – administration costs, pupil and staff support expenses, insurance costs and other items – and $6.544 goes to various items, payments and transfers.
The operations budget presented was balanced, with planned revenues and expenditures for the 2022-23 school year equaling each other.
The budget presentation last week also showed that the district is putting $200,000 into its Fund 41 this school year; that fund allows districts to save money over time for large capital expanses, to prevent a district needing to come up with all the funding in a single year’s budget.
Havey noted that that $200,000 does not increase the overall budget or tax levy, as the district takes that out of the amount taxed for the general fund each year.
The tax levy of $16.875 million for this year is about $546,126 lower than the levy for last school year. The budget presentation did not include projections of what the tax rate would be in order to collect the full levy.
During the annual meeting, the School Board also approved resolutions setting School Board pay and matriculation fees. The matriculation fees were set at $55 for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades and $65 for grades six through 12, which is the same as last year.
Pay for Slinger School Board members was set at $118 for officers and $113 for other members per regular meeting, $98 for committee meetings and $118 for all-day meetings. Those amounts were each a $1 increase from last school year.