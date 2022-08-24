WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Big Cedar Lake Property Owners Association (POA) on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Cedar Lake Youth Photography Contest, a photography contest for 16-year-olds and under with two categories of entry.
Molly Shabino won first place in the Environmental Protection category for her photo “Stop! Check Your Boats,” and Grace Kondrakiewicz won first place in the Natural Beauty of Cedar and Gilbert Lakes for her photo “Gilbert’s Lake: After the Storm,” according to a press release release.
Both photographs were ranked first in their category by six of the seven judges in the competition, according to the release.
One judge commented that in Kondrakiewicz’s photograph “the storm cloud and its reflection create a very dramatic composition.”
The two categories were selected because “Natural beauty is what gives our lake homes value, and the POA is continually searching for ways to celebrate and protect that environment,” said Big Cedar Lakes Property Owners Association President Doug Sturgeon in the release.
Second place winners were Matt Bernd in Environmental Protection and Addi Kwiatkowski in Natural Beauty, according to the release. Third place winners and honorable mentions in the contest include Jackson and Carter Hechenbach, Audri and Alexi Kwiatkowski and Fiona and Nigel Trester.
The winners will all be honored at the Cedar Lakes Yacht Club during an awards ceremony at noon on Sept. 3, according to the release.