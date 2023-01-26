Car accident causes power outage for 1,000 Wednesday

WEST BEND – A vehicle struck a utility pole support line at Highway 33 and Rolfs Avenue in West Bend Wednesday morning during slippery conditions, leading to a brief power outage for the surrounding area.
The West Bend Police Department was notified at 8 a.m. Wednesday of a one-vehicle accident near Hwy 33 and Rolfs Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found that a 38-year-old Jackson woman had slid into a utility pole support wire while attempting to turn north onto Rolfs Avenue after traveling eastbound on Hwy 33. The impact caused a We Energies transformer to break.
The resulting power outage affected just over 1,000 customers, according to We Energies media contact Amy Jahns.
We Energies crews arrived shortly thereafter and worked quickly to restore power just after 9 a.m., according to Jahns.
“We understand that being without power is frustrating,” said Jahns. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews worked swiftly to get their lights back on.”
West Bend police officers cited the woman for operating too fast for conditions.
No injuries and no significant damage were reported, according to WBPD.