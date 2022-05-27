WEST BEND — The West Bend Baseball Association (WBBA) held an opening ceremony and the first game at the new Carl M. Kuss Memorial Baseball Field in Regner Park on Thursday night.
West Bend East and West Bend West faced off against each other at 5:30 p.m. for the first game at the new stadium after the opening ceremony finished.
'It’s an exciting day for the community and for East and West High Schools as a lot of hard work results in an exceptional facility,” said West Bend School District Superintendent Jen Wimmer. “We are honored to have the first game at the new Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field be an East vs West baseball game and we look forward to seeing many games there in the future.'
West Bend West beat West Bend East in the first game at the new stadium by a score of 2 to 0.
According to WBBA Secretary Craig Larsen, who was also the project manager for the Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field project, there is still work to be done, but it is a surreal feeling that Thursday was opening day after years of work on the project.
“It’s surreal. I wouldn’t, I’d be lying to you if I told you it felt real, yet,” said Larsen. “I guess it will probably feel that way once the kids start showing up and start playing, getting warmed up ... but as of right now we’re still buttoning up things.” The new ball park had several hiccups along the way. According to Doug Gonring, who is part of the WBBA and coached baseball for 30 years, there were times it didn’t seem like the project would get done.
“We worked on this a long time. I mean the formation of trying to build a new ballpark just, we never thought that we could get this done,” said Gonring. “But the two athletic directors at the time at [West Bend East and West] went and got a commitment from the Cal Ripken Foundation. For whatever reason Cal Ripken’s organization backed out of this at one point in time and we were left with our hands up in the air.”
“It’s still something that I haven’t gotten over. To me the whole relationship is bittersweet with the Ripken Foundation,” said Larsen. “In one sense it was the kick in the pants that helped get the project in the public eye and motivated. On the other hand it was quite the feeling when all of a sudden you had a commitment and partnership with a group and the rug got pulled out from under you.”
The Call Ripken Jr. Foundation had originally pledged to help fund the new stadium, but pulled out. Gonring said he though it was due to the private fundraising done by the WBBA being more than the foundation thought would be raised.
“I think that put them on a slow timeline to defuse [from the project] after that,” said Gonring.
Despite losing out on that funding, the WBBA was determined to get this project done and provide a great resource for the West Bend community.
“We have a pretty strong group of people that are involved with the West Bend Baseball Association project that kind of banded together and we all said we weren’t going to let this project fail for the community,” said Larsen. “It wasn’t about pride or ego at that point, it was about trying to make sure this got done for the community, because there was no going back at that point.”
According to Larsen, several local businesses and residents donated to the project. Larsen said that they “were able to open some doors in places that typically most aren’t [open]” to get donations for the project.
He added that one such donor was Kevin Steiner and West Bend Mutual Insurance.
“With the [Cal Ripken Jr.] Foundation backing out of our project they very easily could have said we thought this was going to be a different project and we no longer want to support it,” said Larsen. “But Kevin kept his faith in our group and I hope that they’re as proud of the project completion as we are.”
There are still some features that have yet to be added to the stadium.
According to Gonring, lighting will be added as part of phase two of the project. Larsen added that bullpens will be added as well.
In phase three, the final phase, the outfield grass will be changed to turf, a new concessions stand and restroom hospitality area will be built and the WBBA has talked about adding cameras to live stream games online.
“There’s still some steps to go, but nothing that is as big of a mountain to climb as phase one was,” said Larsen.
Carl M. Kuss Memorial Field is usable for anyone and many different activities besides baseball, Larsen said.
“It isn’t just baseball. Any age group, any gender, anybody who wants to use this field has the potential to use this field. It’s big enough for lacrosse, it’s big enough for soccer, you know. there’s different uses of this field that is can be used for,” said Larsen.
But Larsen added that the primary focus of the project has been to make sure there is an adequate field for future baseball players in West Bend.
“Everyone that has been a part of the West Bend Baseball Association has been given something from the West Bend Baseball community,” said Larsen. “We wanted to ensure the next generations, and that’s plural, the next generations of kids have not only a great place to play, but a safe place to play.”