WEST BEND — Casa Guadalupe Education Center, a local nonprofit organization focused on empowering Latino families through a combination of education and social services, is hosting an inaugural English Language Immersion Camp this month. The weeklong camp, which will begin on Monday and conclude on June 18, will allow Spanish-speaking participants to experience several “survival scenarios” and practice using English in these situations. This is designed to help participants feel more comfortable and confident when interacting with these essential community resources.
Each day, non-native English speakers will attend an educational session detailing functional language usage in a specific location. On Saturday, the camp will culminate in a community event called “English on the Bend” in which participants will visit these locations and practice their newly acquired skills. Destinations for the group could include the Museum of Wisconsin Art, public library, downtown businesses, Fire Department, Police Department, The Hub, and farmers market.
The locations are in the process of being confirmed and are not yet final, Casa Guadalupe Executive Director Noelle Braun said.
At each location, participants will be challenged to use their English to request information or make a purchase. Some situations, such as the library or Police Department, have specific questions for group members to ask. They will inquire about membership at the library and seek guidance for a health emergency at the Fire Department.
“Experiencing language learning in context is one of the keys to second language acquisition. Immersion describes what happens when the learner relies completely on the contextual clues in the moment instead of on translation. The longer this state can be sustained, the better. Language learners find the prospect of immersion rather nerve-wracking, so it is often avoided even though it is actually the best way to improve proficiency,” said Laurie Wanta, the event’s organizer. “During the English on the Bend event, students will be accompanied by an English-speaking language partner who will support them with just the right amount of help to raise their proficiency level.” Wanta is hopeful the event will benefit both its participants and the greater community, “English learning adults in our community will hopefully feel more comfortable navigating places essential for true integration. Bridges of understanding and awareness can be built and maintained ... we will discover what an asset it is to have a multilingual, multicultural community. Everyone has something important to contribute to our life together in West Bend.”
Braun emphasized the importance of the organization and its services in the community.
“Casa Guadalupe is the only nonprofit organization in Washington County that serves the Spanishspeaking community in the way we do. We provide holistic wrap-around support for families to help them understand and connect with their community better, provide translation and interpretation when needed, and empower individuals to lead independent and successful lives in our community. We’re grateful to serve our community in this way.”
In addition to the English Language Immersion Camp, Casa Guadalupe will be hosting a Mini Carnival for the community June 26 at its West Bend location. The event will feature carnival-style games, and food will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome to attend.