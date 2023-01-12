Cedar Community announces new facility services director, other promotions

WEST BEND — Cedar Community announced on Wednesday that Cheri Manthei has been promoted to director of facility services.
According to the release, Manthei will manage emergency preparedness, life safety, campus security, compliance efforts and support Vice President of Facility Services Todd Miller in the day-to-day operations of the facility services team.
“Cheri has been a great addition to the facility services department, managing the workflow, keeping the department organized and efficient, and providing outstanding customer service to our team and vendors. Her initiative and attention to detail allows me to focus on the current renovation projects to further expand our services,” said Miller in the release. “I am proud that our team has one of the few female leaders in this sector.”
Manthei has spent 27 years working at Cedar Community, which started when she was a junior in high school, according to the release.
Manthei started in the nursing assistant training program, and upon completion she took and passed the certification program to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA). According to the release, Manthei worked as a CNA until a position became available with accounts receivable in financial services.
Manthei also spent 11 years as a nurse scheduler, starting in 2001, before she became a recruiter. According to the release, she was a recruiter for human resources until 2021, when she moved to facility services.
According to the release, other promotions include Tom Riggert to project manager and Jesse Mosca to facility operations supervisor.
Riggert will oversee all construction and capital improvement projects at all Cedar Community campuses. According to the release, he has worked with the construction and facility team for 18 years.
Mosca will be responsible for maintenance of all of Cedar Community’s West Bend campuses, which include Cedar Ridge, Cedar Ridge Homes, the Cedar Lake Village Homes, The Cottages, The Willows at Cedar Lake (coming in 2024), Cedar Bay East and the Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. According to the release, Mosca has been with Cedar Community since 2021.