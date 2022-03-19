WEST BEND — Cedar Community, one of the largest faith-based nonprofit senior living facilities in the state, has been able to renovate and grow their independent and assisted living facilities during the pandemic, despite the economic drain they experienced due to COVID-19 over the past two years.
“We had to shut down and close our doors to visitors and the public. Which tremendously impacted our folks that were coming to live here,” said Cedar Community CEO Nicole Pretre. “That was a huge hit on our revenue.”
According to Pretre, not only did the amount of money coming in go down due to the pandemic, the expenses rose.
“We ended up spending millions of dollars to sustain extra staff, extra PPE, all of the testing and everything else we had to do per regulations,” said Pretre.
Despite the pandemic and costs associated with it, Cedar Community was able to continue building their Cedar Ridge Homes project, which should be completed this year, according to Pretre.
According to Vice President of Development Sarah Malchow, the Cedar Ridge Homes project is 15 twin homes for 30 homes for residents who wish to live in a communal environment, but with a lifestyle similar to that which they are accustomed to. The units feature a two-car garage and full basements, according to Marketing Director Carrie Sturn. This is a change from the previous format that had been used when The Village, a set of over 80 independent living houses built in the mid-20th century, featured only a single-car garage and no full basement.
Both Sturn and Malchow said this reflected a generational change regarding their residents. As more members of the Baby Boomer generation come to Cedar Community, there has been a greater call for more space.
This has also led to renovations of the various assisted and independent living facilities and apartments on the several Cedar Community campuses.
All of the buildings have been updated with brighter lighting, new carpets and wood flooring, which combined creates a more welcoming feel when you enter them. This was an important change, because they wanted it to feel more like home than an institution, according to Malchow.
Some of the living facilities were expanded and combined with neighboring units, while others were just modernized, according to Sturn and Malchow.
The Top of the Ridge restaurant, on the Cedar Ridge Apartments campus, was updated as well. The restaurant now features a bar and an updated dining interior.
Other renovated facilities include The Lodge, which used to host church camps and as an education center has been updated to become an event center and library. Shelves for the library area were built by residents in the state-of-the-art wood shop on the Cedar Ridge campus.
“We used a lot of resident input when deciding how to do renovations. The residents are the ones living here, and we knew it was important that they decide what is done and what it is going to look like,” said Malchow. “Just because someone is elderly doesn’t mean they don’t want to live in a place that is beautiful and safe.”