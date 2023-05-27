WASHINGTON COUNTY — The holiday honoring those who have served and lost their lives is coming up on Monday.
Memorial Day parades are put on in large part due to the work of the many veterans organizations around the county.
Below are festivities planned around Washington County on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day.
Parades
West Bend — The West Bend Memorial Day parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Badger Middle School and travel north on Main Street towards downtown. The parade will then make a left turn onto Walnut Street, and then turn left again onto 6th Avenue. The parade will make on last left turn onto Chestnut Street and then finish at the Tower Heritage Center. A program will be held following the parade.
World War II veteran Joe Zadra, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, will be the Memorial Day Parade Marshal again this year.
Hartford — Hartford’s Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m., preceded by a rifle salute at City Hall, 109 N. Main St., at 9:25 a.m.
The parade participants will line up following the rifle salute. The parade will start at High Street and travel south on Main Street. The parade will then turn onto Branch Street and continue for about a half a block until it ends at Sawyer Park, 111 Branch St.
There will be a program following the parade in Sawyer Park.
This year’s parade marshal is Tony Elsinger, a veteran of World War II.
Slinger — Slinger’s Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Kettle Moraine Drive and Buchanan Street. The parade will march along Kettle Moraine Drive North and then turn left onto Heder Drive and end at Union Cemetery, on the corner of Heder Drive and Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive.
A program will follow the parade in the cemetery; however, if there is inclement weather the program will be held at 10 a.m. in the Slinger High School Performing Arts Center, 209 Polk St.
Kewaskum — Kewaskum will be starting their Memorial Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. at Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Lane, and end at the Legion Post, 1538 Fond du Lac Ave.
There will be a program following the parade.
Programs
West Bend — The West Bend Memorial Day program will be held at the Veteran’s Plaza, 320 S. 5th Ave., at the Tower Heritage Center following the parade on Memorial Day.
West Bend East educator Scott Mindell will be the master of ceremonies; the Rev. Stephen Reynolds will deliver an invocation and benediction; Anthony Hennes will recite the Pledge of Allegiance; Noah Becker will recite the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution; Lennix Gildner will recite the Gettysburg Address; Rose Ziemer will recite “In Flanders Fields;” Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis will be the keynote speaker; and Joseph Piper will play taps.
Those who attend the program are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the Old Courthouse Museum at the Tower Heritage Center.
Hartford — Hartford’s Memorial Day program will be held in Sawyer Park following the Hartford Memorial Day parade. The program will also be broadcast on 104.9 WTKM.
The master of ceremonies will be Scott Lopas, the chaplain for the program will be the Rev. Jim Schleif and the guest speaker will be SSG Kaylee Reetz of the National Guard.
Slinger — The Slinger Memorial Day program will take place in Union Cemetery following the Memorial Day Parade at about 10:25 a.m., unless there is inclement weather. In that case the program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Slinger High School Performing Arts Center, 209 Polk St.
This year’s program will feature several speakers and a special presentation of a Purple Heart to the family of Sergeant Joseph Mueller, who served in Vietnam, by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Following the program, there will be an afternoon of family activities at Slinger Community Park, 128 Kettle Moraine Dr. N.
Kewaskum -— At about 10 a.m., the Kewaskum Memorial Day program will begin. The program will take place at the Legion Post with a couple speakers and military honors. Following the program there will be a brat fry at the Post.
Jackson — Jackson Staff Sergeant Henry F. Gumm Post 486 of the American Legion will be holding a Memorial Day program at Peace Cemetery, on the corner of County Highway P and Cedar Creek Road/County Highway C about one mile north of Jackson, at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.
During the program a roll call of all the veterans in the three cemeteries at this location will be read.
Following the program, the Post will host a reception with coffee and rolls at the Jackson Community Center, N165-W20330 Hickory Lane in Jackson.
Farmington Historical Society — The Farmington Historical Society will be holding a Memorial Day program at Fillmore Turner Hall, 523 County Trunk Highway H in Fredonia, at 12:30 p.m. There will be refreshments served before the program, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The program will include a Presentation of the Colors and an overview of the Gold Star program.
Traditional fresh flower wreaths will also be laid on graves in the nearby cemetery with a gun salute and taps to follow.