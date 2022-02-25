WEST BEND — Charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court Thursday against a 34-year-old Kewaskum man after he allegedly fired gunshots off the balcony of his apartment Tuesday evening.
Brian James Ziegler, Jr. is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could face fines up to $36,000, over 11 years of imprisonment or both. Ziegler appeared in court Thursday by video from the Washington County Jail for an initial appearance. The court found probable cause to charge him and preliminary hearing time limits were waived. He will appear for a hearing March 9 at 8:15 a.m.
On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kewaskum Police Department officers were dispatched for a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Courtney Lane and Timblin Drive, according to a criminal complaint. A deputy spoke with citizen witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots in the immediate area.
An officer observed Ziegler exit the apartment with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Ziegler did not consent to a blood draw. Police issued a search warrant for a legal blood draw and transported Ziegler to a nearby hospital.
Ziegler told the officer he had guns in his apartment, but denied shooting any of them.
A citizen witness stated she was married to Ziegler, but recently informed him she planned to file for divorce. He texted her that he “blew off steam,” which she stated meant he went to shoot firearms.
During a search of the residence, investigators seized a Glock 42 .380 handgun, an AR platform rifle and a 9mm pistol, as well as 10 total cartridge cases, eight of which were from the balcony, according to the complaint.