ADDISON – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they arrested a 20-year-old man in the Town of Addison late in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 19 for first degree reckless endangerment, armed disorderly conduct, strangulation and resisting arrest after he allegedly choked and slashed one person with a knife and held others hostage in a home.
The incident involved the county Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the West Bend Police Department, the Hartford Police Department, Germantown Police Department, the Allenton Fire Department and the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT team.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sunset Drive in the Town of Addison on Jan. 19 at 9:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a male subject armed with a knife attempting to stab multiple people.
The first responding deputy arriving at the scene observed a male subject holding a knife near a female in an enclosed porch, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect retreated into the main portion of the residence, and the female was promptly evacuated to a position of safety by deputies.
The 19-year-old woman had several minor defensive knife wounds and strangulation marks on her neck. Deputies were also in contact with another resident of the home that was chased out at knifepoint prior to their arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies set a perimeter on the home with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Due to a language barrier, assistance was requested by West Bend police to help with interpretation and negotiations with the suspect.
On scene law enforcement made verbal contact with the 20-year-old suspect who spoke through interpreters.
“Ask them to kill me,” said the suspect through interpreters, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “No one is leaving this house alive.”
While speaking, the suspect continued to brandish several knives within the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities on site determined that two additional victims had barricaded themselves inside the home, in separate bedrooms, to protect themselves.
Due to the potential hostage situation, Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT was paged.
The subject failed to comply with orders, and emergency entry was made by SWAT shortly after emergency reaction teams were in position, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect then jumped from a second-story window and fled on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody in a field northeast of the residence. Just prior to being taken into custody in the farm field, the suspect quickly turned around, reached into his waistband and pointed his empty hand at deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Washington County Major Crimes Unit responded for interviews and scene processing.
The suspect was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, strangulation and failure to comply with officer’s attempts to take person into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect remains in custody at the Washington County Jail. The suspect has no direct ties to any of the residents of the home and is originally from Nicaragua, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect currently resides in Chicago, and his immigration status is currently under investigation.