WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Highway Department announced that they will begin chip sealing a series of roadways June 15, and the project will be complete on June 16.
According to a release, the roadways are located in the towns of Addison, Barton and Hartford. The roadways include County Highway D, County Highway W, County Highway WW and County Highway U.
“Chip sealing involves the application of a layer of oil emulsion (a tar‐like substance) followed by a layer of small aggregate (chips), compaction and sweeping. Loose gravel will be on the roadways until full compaction occurs,” said the release. “Please drive slowly on freshly treated roads until full compaction is reached.”
Traffic on the roadways will be open to a single lane of travel while the project is underway, according to the release. While the project is scheduled to be complete June 16, weather and other factors could change the schedule.
“We understand that chip sealing roads can cause an inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and extra caution as we improve and maintain Washington County’s roadways striving for effective mobility and reliable infrastructure,” said the release.
For more information contact the Washington Highway Department at 262-335-4435.