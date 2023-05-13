In the Friday edition of the Washington County Daily News, a story was written about the Richfield Volunteer Fire Department announcing the installation of three AED units in two community parks. The release sent to the Daily News did not include any information related to how the units were funded, just that they were up, where they were located and how to access them.
Since that time, a parent has voiced concerns about the story, so we would like to add that the project was funded through a community-wide fundraising effort that was spearheaded by 16-year-old Logan Creegan for his Eagle Scout project. The three units are half of all the AED units that will be installed this year, with another three on the way at the three other Richfield parks. We regret the omission.
