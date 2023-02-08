WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a closed session to discuss the sale of the Samaritan Health Center during their meeting at 6 p.m. tonight. The board will also vote on the modified Washington County Anti-Crime Plan and two general fund transfer resolutions related to the Samaritan Health Center.
Washington County amended the agenda for tonight’s meeting on Tuesday to include a closed session “specifically to ‘discuss the potential sale of Samaritan Health Center.’” According to Washington County Legislative Clerk Michael Foti, the board will receive a briefing on negotiations between Washington County and entities that are looking at purchasing the Samaritan Health Center, 131 skilled nursing facility licenses or both.
Washington County has three potential buyers, according to Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann in an interview with the Daily News in December.
The Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee is still scheduled to meet on Monday, with the focus of that meeting being staffing at Samaritan. They will meet again on Feb. 27 to hear Wiplfi’s presentation on projected multi-year operational costs for if Samaritan is renovated, rebuilt or closed, before sending their recommendation for Samaritan’s future to the board.
A final decision on Samaritan’s future will be made by the County Board after the ad hoc committee wraps up and gives their recommendation.
After the closed session, the board will convene in open session to take action on two resolutions related to Samaritan.
The first resolution is a General Fund transfer of $500,000 for projected operational costs at Samaritan over the next two years.
“Due to the uncertainty of the Samaritan Health Center, most of the short-term projects had been deferred,” said the committee report. “Many of the recommendations in that report are now at a critical point to keep the building functioning properly for its residents and staff.”
The fund transfer would be used for window AC units, a used but newer dishwasher, generator repairs, replacing non-functioning domestic hot water, new elevator controls, safety repairs for the loading dock, repairs and replacement of pumps, a new water softener and more, according to a spreadsheet of Samaritan Health Center Updates compiled by the county.
“It is our best estimate of how long each of the building’s components will last based on industry standards and our knowledge of the equipment,” said the committee report. “It is quite possible that local failures of equipment could occur prior to the estimated timelines as outlined in the spreadsheet or our facility assessment reports.”
The second resolution that the board will vote on is for using the General Fund to cover the attorney fees regarding the sale of Samaritan.
Because Samaritan is comprised of three specialized licensed operations, the skilled nursing facility, community-based residential facility and residential care apartment complex, which all have their own rules and regulations, and given the complexity negotiations, a legal firm with expertise in senior health care is needed.
Modified Washington County Anti-Crime Plan
The modified Anti-Crime Plan would involve the county transferring $1,085,000 from the Finance, Human Resources, Information Systems, Planning and Parks, University of Wisconsin Extension, Health, Human Services, Highway, County Clerk, County Executive, Clerk of Courts, Sheriff’s Office and Convention & Visitors Bureau’s budgets to the Sheriff’s Office, according to the committee report.
The transfer would fund the creation of 11 positions in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, including three deputies and three social workers who would respond to mental health emergencies, two patrol deputies (with an additional two deputies being reassigned to patrol from DARE and Safety Resource positions) and three corrections officers.
Additionally, $100,000 would be earmarked for mental health services in the county jail.
“Currently, a grant funds a portion of a position that provides mental health services to inmates,” said Washington County Director of Communications and Community Relations Fran McLaughlin. “The Plan backfills this grant, to fund the services permanently. The additional dollars are to boost the level of mental health services at the jail, either via services purchased from our Human Services Department or through a contract.”
The transfer would also lead to the elimination of 12 positions (a mixture of part and full-time positions, some of which are currently vacant) in the finance, human resources, information technology (IT), land resources, UW-Extension, Human Services Department, county clerk, county executive and sheriff’s offices and a courts position to be determined, as well reducing funds that are currently budgeted for these departments.
The Washington County Anti-Crime Plan was originally proposed in July 2022, and would have added 30.5 positions to the sheriff’s office through increasing the tax levy and exceeding the levy limit. It was voted down by county residents in the November general election, which led to the county introducing the modified version of the plan in January.
The meeting will be held in Room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington St. in West Bend. If you can’t attend in person, it will be live streamed on the Washington County YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@washcowi.