County Trunk Highway (CTH) S is scheduled to be closed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, as the Washington County Highway Department replaces a cross‐road culvert.
The culvert project is anticipated to take one full day, but the work scheduled is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
Through traffic will not be allowed through the work site during construction. Please use the posted detour route while the closure is in place.
For more information, please call the Highway Department office at 262‐335‐4435.