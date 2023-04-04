ERIN — The Town of Erin will have a new treasurer for the next term, as election night results showed Sylvia Coffey with a strong victory.
The treasurer race was between Coffey and Marjorie Bruha. Bruha was listed on the town’s website as the current treasurer.
The vote totals released Tuesday evening after the polls closed showed that Bruha received 595 votes. Coffey received 950 votes, for 61.17% of votes cast. There were also eight write-in votes.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Sylvia Coffey
|950
|61.2%
|Marjorie Bruha
|595
|38.3%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.5%
|Total Votes
|1,553
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
