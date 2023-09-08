WAUKESHA — A Colgate man is facing federal charges after he allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulted a Capitol Police officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., announced Thursday.
Joseph Cattani, 40, was arrested and made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee on Thursday. A court staffer told Conley Media that Cattani was released on his own recognizance.
A call to his attorney, federal public defender Dennise Moreno, was not returned Thursday.
According to the complaint in the case, signed Wednesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, an FBI agent found probable cause to believe Cattani committed the crimes of assaulting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading or picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building. The complaint included 12 images of what it said depicted Cattani inside the Capitol, including a confrontation with a Capitol Police officer where he grabbed the officer by his helmet’s face shield.
According to the complaint, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress convened in a joint session to certify the results of the November 2020 election in which current President Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump, a large crowd assembled outside the Capitol. About an hour after the congressional session began, people in the crowd forced entry into the Capitol by breaking windows and assaulting police officers as others encouraged and assisted those acts. The tumult led to the suspension of the congressional session for several hours, during which members of Congress and their staff members, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated elsewhere for their safety. In reviewing videos and images from several sources, authorities matched one of the men depicted, Cattani, to his driver’s license photo, the complaint said. It added Google records placed his phone in an area containing the U.S. Capitol for almost three hours that day. Although the Capitol building is secure, and access allowed only to authorized persons, Cattani spent about 18 minutes inside the building before exiting through a broken window, the complaint said.
Cattani was interviewed by officers at a Menomonee Falls restaurant, where he admitted the man depicted in photos was him, the complaint said.
“During the interview, (Cattani) described how the crowd became more ‘hyped up’ after President Trump stated that he would walk to the Capitol with everyone. (Cattani) then joined the crowd moving towards the Capitol Building,” the complaint said.
Cattani allegedly admitted he entered the Capitol after he said someone opened the doors from the inside because he was “pushed” into it by the crowd. He said he asked someone who appeared to work there how to get out, and he exited through a broken window, the complaint said.
But authorities reviewed video footage and saw a man they later identified as Cattani smiling and high-fiving another person before he approached a Capitol Police officer and reached past others to grab the officer’s face shield. The video showed Cattani “pull the face shield up and down as (the officer’s) head twists and turns. The video then shows (Cattani) pushing his way into the Capitol Building through the Rotunda doors,” the complaint said.
Cattani walked through the Capitol, up the stairs in the gallery to the area outside the Senate Gallery, and another outside the office of the Senate Majority Whip, and outside the Senate Chamber as well, the complaint said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement said that in the 32 months since the Jan. 6 incident, over 1,146 people, from nearly every state in the country, have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 398 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, as well. The FBI continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.