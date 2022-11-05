TOWN OF POLK — Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow’s life changed in 2002 when he was on a simple trip providing humanitarian aid and emergency feeding in villages in Malawi, something he had done in various countries for a decade, when he met a child who would change his life.
“I met this family, the father had died and the mother was dying when I met them,” said MacFarlane-Barrow. “She had her six children around her, and I started talking to her oldest child, Edward. At one point in the conversation I just asked Edward, ‘What’s your hope, what’s your dream in life?’ He just said to me ‘I would like to have enough food to eat, and I would like to be able to go to school one day.’” At that moment, MacFarlane-Barrow said, he was given a spark that led to his starting Mary’s Meals, a charity organization that provides kids from 3 to 13 years old in some of the world’s most impoverished nations with one locally-sourced meal at school each day.
“The situation in the world today is that there are around 60 million children out of school because of hunger,” said MacFarlane-Barrow. “Children are working, begging or just doing whatever they need to do to stay alive.”
According to MacFarlane-Barrow, a native of Aberdeen, Scotland who will be speaking at the 14th annual Women of Christ Conference at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Polk today, the hunger that leads to children missing school is what also keeps them in poverty, because they miss out on the educational tools to help improve their lives.
“Our program is all about the provision of one meal every day in a place of education to meet the immediate need of those hungry children. But, also by serving those meals always in school, we’re enabling them to come in and get that education that can set them free from poverty.”
Today, Mary’s Meals provides a meal to 2,279,941 children across 20 countries, according to Mary’s Meals.
According to data compiled by Mary’s Meals, they have found children are more likely to attend school (Mary’s Meal’s program schools have increased attendance by 25 percent since joining), and participate in class (students in Malawi were 4.4 times as likely to participate in class than those who weren’t in a Mary’s Meals program school) when they were provided a meal at school.
“It’s an incredible thing, especially as I get older and I see the years go by, when I go back to these programs and meet young people who tell me that ‘I never would have stepped inside a school without your meals,’” said MacFarlane-Barrow. “And, young people that are now in paid employment, started businesses or are in further education, you see how their lives have been transformed by this simple thing.”
He said these are the people who will be able to solve the underlying conditions their communities and villages face that contribute to poverty.
“The change, the transformation brought about by this program is very dramatic,” said MacFarlane-Barrow.
He said he wouldn’t have dreamed that his organization would be serving over two million children when they first started with 200 children in Malawi in 2002.
“[However], our vision is that every child in this world should be at least able to eat a meal every day at school,” said MacFarlane-Barrow. “That’s absolutely possible, there’s more than enough food in the world for everyone to eat well. I didn’t expect it to grow this big, but it has to happen.”
He added that it feels like they have only just begun now that Mary’s Meals has reached over 2 million children, as there are over 60 million more still living in hunger.
Mary’s Meals is always looking for help from donations to volunteers, whether it be around the world or simply spreading the word and fundraising at home. According to MacFarlane-Barrow, for $21 you can help feed a child in the world for a whole year.
If you are interested in donating money or your time, you can find more information at www.marysmealsusa.org. “There’s always hope, even today when the world is in a bit of a mess and hunger increasing,” said MacFarlane-Barrow. “This is solvable, there is no good reason a child should go hungry, any child, should go hungry in this world of plenty.”
A few years ago, MacFarlane- Barrow said, he was able to return to Edward’s village in Malawi, which was one of the first Mary’s Meals program areas, and let him know of the impact his words have had around the world, even though at the time the program started Edward was too old for the program himself.
“But, there’s a beautiful thing that his own son is eating Mary’s Meals in school today,” said MacFarlane- Barrow. “So, it was wonderful to be able to go back and meet him and tell Edward about what his words inspired around the world.”