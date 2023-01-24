Hello there.
A while back a reader described to me how she felt about the Comics Page we once had in the paper. She saw it as the “fun page” — a daily destination to find content on the lighter side. It was a place that stood in contrast to the more serious news. This was a page where she would regularly find items that put a smile on her face.
With the many challenges everyone has encountered in the last several years, it really seems like the right time to add some fun content into the paper with the goal of putting some smiles on faces.
So that’s what we’ve done. We’ve brought back the fun page.
Starting today, the Comics Page will run in every edition of the Daily News and The Freeman papers.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:
DAILY COMICS PAGE: In today’s paper, you will actually find two Comics Pages (Pages 4B and 5B). Because we don’t publish on Mondays, the first page will include comics and puzzles that would have been slated for Monday. The second page will include the Tuesday content. Every Tuesday paper will have two Comics Pages.
As far as comic strips, we have brought back Luann, Sally Forth, B.C., The Duplex and For Better Or For Worse. We also have added Charlie Brown and friends in the Classic Peanuts comic strip.
Speed Bump and Real Life Adventures — two cartoons that were still running in the paper — will move to the Comics Page and be joined by Bizarro and Non Sequitur in somewhat of a Rogues’ Gallery of edgy, single-panel comics.
PUZZLES: We’re also adding several puzzles. You’ll still find the same Thomas Joseph Crossword puzzle on the Comics Page. It is reconfigured a little bit so it might take some getting used to. Please note the extra crossword puzzle that ran in Saturday’s paper will now run in Tuesday’s paper.
We still have a Sudoku puzzle on the Comics Page and we have added some new puzzles such as Mini Crossword, Mini Sudoku, Word Sleuth word search and Cryptoquote.
Important tip: The previous solutions to most of those new smaller puzzles can be found on the bottom righthand corner of the page.
HOROSCOPES: You will now find your daily Horoscope on the Comics Page, too.
DEAR ANNIE: Dear Annie’s advice column will run in every edition. On Tuesdays the column will appear on the Comics Page, but it will appear on other pages in the paper the rest of the week.
SATURDAY COLOR COMICS: You will find two comics pages on Saturdays. In addition to the daily Comics Page, the Saturday paper also will include the color Weekend Comics Page.
That page will appear on the back of the Success Section.
The weekly TV listings will move inside that section. Some of the personal finance articles in the Success Section will regularly be moved to other places in the paper throughout the week.
The color Weekend Comics will include Frank & Ernest, Marmaduke, Heathcliff, The Lockhorns and Ziggy. You also will find the color weekend Dilbert cartoon (Dilbert also runs daily on the Business Page) and once again Charlie Brown and friends will pop up in the Classic Peanuts color weekend comic strip.
The comics will no longer appear on our website now that they are back in the paper.
We sincerely hope you enjoy the return of the comics and other fun content.
Please share this news with your friends and family.
TO SUBSCRIBE: If you aren’t a subscriber already, please consider making us a part of your daily routine.
To subscribe, call 262-542-2500 or subscribe online at: gmtoday.com/subscribe
We certainly can’t promise that everything we include in the paper will make you smile, but today we are happy to inform you that there is at least one page that usually will. Enjoy the fun page!
Thanks for reading,
Bill Yorth, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief