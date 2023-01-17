WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday.
During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
Among the faith leaders to address the crowd were Cedar Community resident and member of Diversity Advocates the Rev. Paul Bauman, Trinity Lutheran Church pastor the Rev. Dave Schoob (West Bend), Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Clarissa Martinelli (West Bend), Our Savior’s Lutheran Church pastor the Rev. Jim Hearne (West Bend), Cedar Community Chaplain the Rev. Bob Wells, Cedar Community Vice President of Spiritual Care and Wellbeing the Rev. Julie Jennings, Peace United Church of Christ the Rev. Eric Kirkegaard (Kewaskum) and Cedar Community Director of Spiritual Care the Rev. Tim McIntosh.
During the service, residents joined in singing hymns and participated in reflection about different biases, exclusion and injustices that they have experienced, the biases, injustice and exclusion that exists in the world and steps to overcome them.
The crowd wrote down their answers before discussing them with those seated near them, and the written answers will be featured in several displays across Cedar Community’s campus. Just Us of Washington County cofounders Barseana Simond and Hadwat Sankari spoke about their organization’s work to help BIPOC and LGBTQ+ families moving to and living in Washington County access beneficial services and opportunities.
“My family has lived here for over 13 years and I’m still learning about the different opportunities and different programs that people can get within the community,” said Simond. “I also know how difficult it can be when people in the community seem to be all related to one another.”
She added that this can sometimes lead to getting help or work being more about who you know rather than what you know, and even make it discouraging if you are on the outside looking in.
“Having to prove myself to others that I am entitled to live here is also very common for others as well,” said Simond. “When you move to the area people want to know where you work, they want to know how many kids you have, they want to know who you are married to or who your significant other is, and if they don’t agree with it they may not give you the resources that are needed.”
Simond added that other times, organizations will require people to live in the county for a certain amount of time to show you are an established resident before they will help them.
According to Sankari, who is also a mental health and substance abuse counselor in the county, the goal of Just Us of Washington County is to create a more welcoming environment for families and individuals from different backgrounds.
“We seek to navigate and supply guidance for everyday experiences and challenges faced in Washington County,” said Sankari. “We offer support and access to resources that directly impact the well-being of others.”
Just Us of Washington County, which was established as a certified nonprofit organization in January 2022, also offers monthly outings for families in the area to boost socialization.
“That is an obstacle that a lot of people face, just feeling a lack of representation,” said Sankari. “Having a space to come and be with others who are like you or share your values can be really uplifting for a lot of people.”
Just Us also runs a diverse families Facebook page to help connect families in Washington County, according to Sankari, which, along with helping individuals and families find support and resources, helps foster a sense of community.
“Just Us seeks to create a sense of community for people from marginalized groups and allow them to feel welcome in Washington County,” said Sankari. “That’s our ultimate goal.”
To learn more about Just Us of Washington County, you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages by searching “Just Us of Washington County” on those social media websites.