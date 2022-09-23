WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Executive Committee this week discussed and approved having the county draft a resolution that would amend the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum, if it is passed in the Nov. 8 general election, that would have the county review annually how the $3.6 million is being spent.
“The idea is that the effect of this referendum, if it passes, is the dollar amount, and the impact of those dollars, would come back to the County Board annually for the board to review to see if the dollars are spent as they are intended to be spent, how the program is working and to re-evaluate those things,” said County Attorney Brad Stern.
According to Stern, besides reviewing how the money is being spent — and how effectively — on a yearly basis, the resolution would also allow the board to change how the money is being spent after seven years, though that amount of time is not final, if they feel it isn’t working as intended.
“I believe after seven years the board could determine at some point that if it feels [the plan] is not working the way it was intended, the board could cut the tax levy or take some other action to reduce the tax levy,” said Stern. “It is important to note that if this referendum passes, the County Board cannot repeal the tax increase. But you could reduce the levy to address if you feel that it is too much taxes being taken.”
According to Stern, the county’s budget office would review the plan’s financials and bring them to the board each year as part of this resolution.
“This is an alternative way to keep it in the limelight so that people are knowing it worked or didn’t work, and then future boards have to make considerations for that,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
He added that if the referendum passes, the $3.6 million does have to go towards the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan. But the County Board has the authority to shift the levy around.
According to Stern, the board cannot repeal the tax if it is passed, but this resolution will allow the board to ensure that the money spent is doing what it is supposed to be doing.
“It keeps it on your radar every year,” said Stern. “Because it is a big ask, and you want to make sure that it’s performing as it should.”
“Now there’s a forced public policy discussion about A, that didn’t work, are we going to do something different, are we going to cut levy elsewhere,” said Schoemann. “That whole conversation can happen. Not that it couldn’t without the review, but this forces it to happen annually.”
The Executive Committee agreed that such a resolution should be drafted and ready in the event that the referendum passes.
Schoemann said with the committee’s approval, the resolution will be drafted and come before the committee in October, and then be ready to go to the County Board in November after the election should the referendum pass, so it can be immediately approved.