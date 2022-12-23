WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Executive Committee approved resolutions to have Wipfli conduct a study looking at the financial impact of renovating or rebuilding the Samaritan Campus and use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for future Discover Wisconsin projects, during their meeting on Wednesday.
With the committee’s unanimous approval, the county will spend up to $19,000 with Wipfli to conduct a study that will examine the financial impacts of renovating the skilled nursing facility (SNF) and community-based residential facility (CBRF) at the Samaritan Campus and continuing operations at the residential care apartment complex (RCAC), and also examine the financial impacts of constructing a new SNF and CBRF facility and continuing operations of the current RCAC.
The study had been requested by the Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee to gain further information, and a clearer picture, of the cost of renovating or building a new facility for Samaritan Campus residents before they deliver a recommendation to the the Washington County Board.
Before the committee approved the resolution, Supervisor Chris Bossert put forth an amendment to it. The amendment would have added a study to look at how many CBRF and RCAC beds the county would need to offset the SNF facility if it were renovated or rebuilt.
The cost was estimated to be up to an additional $31,000 for the additional study from Wipfli and up to $12,000 more for an architect to give a cost estimate for building the additional facilities. A true cost may have been higher to get the information requested.