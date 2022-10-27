WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee held their first meeting to explore the options for the Samaritan Health Center’s future on Wednesday.
The committee, comprising County Board Chairman Jeff Schleif and Supervisors Christopher Bossert, Linda Gurath, James Burg, Jodi Schulteis and Tony Thoma, named Gurath as chair, by a 4-1 vote, and Thoma as vice-chair, 3-2. Samaritan Campus Administrator Matt Furno then described the dilemmas facing today’s senior care industry.
One is a severe staff shortage due to people leaving since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today, Samaritan is facing 43 vacancies,” said Furno. “That’s two nurse managers, eight RNs, LPSs, that’s registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, 23 certified nursing assistants and 10 registered assistants or resident assistants.”
He added that Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and the County Board developed and approved an 18-month, $2.3 million incentive to retain staff, but there are around six to seven months left in the program. Pick-up pay, totaling about $400,000, was also introduced, though that amount may not entirely be spent as it was dependent upon filling vacancies. All that money came from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Samaritan might also face placing all residents who can’t be transported if the health center is sold to a private entity that wouldn’t receive the residents or if it is closed. It could then cost between $250,000 and $1 million to retain staff until residents are placed, according to Furno.
Five proposals
Furno then went over the five proposals for Samaritan’s future that the County Board will be deciding from between now and January.
The first is either a public-public or public-private partnership.
Currently, Samaritan houses 52 individuals in their skilled nursing facility (SNF), with 131 beds, 28 individuals in their community-based residential facility (CBRF), with 31 beds, and 21 individuals in their residential care apartment complex, which has 24 apartments, according to Furno.
“That’s the population for one, the license that we’re selling; two, the facility that we’re selling or three, only the license and then we would be responsible for a safe protection and placement,” said Furno.
Washington County is beginning negotiations with Ozaukee County’s Lasata Senior Living Campus for a public-public partnership, and exploring public-private partnerships as well. The county attorney is also examining technicalities related to public-public and public-private partnerships.
The second option is to sell Samaritan or the SNF 131 bed license.
Furno said this could involve selling the entire property, selling the Fields RCAC with the license, two parking lots and associated property or selling the SNF 131 beds license, with the licensed beds staying in Washington County or Wisconsin.
All three may or may not include the resident population in the sale. If not, the county will be responsible for finding acceptable placement for residents, and the county would have to retire their $3.5 million bond debt for Samaritan.
Selling either the Fields and SNF would lead to razing the other building, according to the report.
Option three is for renovating Samaritan.
According to Furno, the initial renovation cost estimate is $10 million, from the county’s general funds and/or a bond issue. It would renovate 31 CBRF beds and 48 SNF beds.
Furno said the county felt it wasn’t prudent to renovate 131 beds for that cost.
Some renovations would affect the entire Samaritan Health Center, such as the chiller being relocated to the roof, at a ballpark cost of $100,000, and new boilers, according to Furno.
“It is quite feasible to renovate the building,” said Furno. “You need to decide whether ... it’s worth $10 million or more to do that.”
With this plan, the $3.5 million in debt would remain, along with the additional $10 million for renovations, though the county will have some reimbursement from Medicaid. Furno said he would need accountants to look into the reimbursement before he can put a dollar amount on it.
Option four would replace Samaritan with a new facility, north of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center.
Furno said the RCAC would remain, but Samaritan would be razed. It would cost between an estimated $31 and $35 million,from a combination of the general fund and bond issuance, to build a new 48 SNF bed and 32 CBRF bed facility, and 16 SNF and CBRF beds would be interchangeable.
According to the report, going from 131 SNF beds to 48 SNF beds would reduce the bed tax expenditure for the county by $182,750.
The time frame for a new facility would be between 18 and 30 months.
The fifth option would be to close Samaritan.
Furno said this would require the county to notify the State Survey Agency, the State LTC ombudsman, residents of the facilities and their legal representatives or other responsible parties with written notice 60 days before closing.
The State Survey Agency would then work with Samaritan staff to ensure safe placement of residents, which may take between three and six months.
Chapter 55 Protective Placements would require outside placement at the county’s expense at a daily or monthly rate, according to the report.
Closing Samaritan would also cost the county between $250,000 and $1 million to retain staff through the closing process in additional bonuses, as well as additional money for unemployment and severance pay.
Another idea
After Furno’s presentation, Gurath proposed another idea: Closing and razing the Fields and SNF and relocating residents to facilities in Washington County, with the county paying for them until the new facility can get the residents on Title 19, in a sort of grant program with conditions for residents to qualify.
According to Gurath, this way the county wouldn’t necessarily need to partner with private facilities.
Gurath will be meeting with Furno to solidify her proposed plan and iron out the details before it is formally considered by the committee as their sixth option.
The committee will hold their next meeting on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center to look further into renovating or replacing Samaritan.