WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee discussed staffing issues facing Samaritan Home, both currently and historically, as well as the entire nursing industry during their meeting on Monday night.
The committee heard presentations from several individuals who work in or have experience related to nursing and nursing education, the overall employment market and the potential of using an immigrant visa program to provide staffing.
Washington County Human Services Director Todd Scott spoke about both historical and current staffing data at Samaritan and in the state.
Scott said there has been an ongoing and regular shortage of nursing talent, with active nursing aides on the Wisconsin registry dropping every year between 2012 (69,248 active nurse aides) and 2019 (51,512 active nurse aides), according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services Office of Caregiver Quality study.
Additionally, the caregiver vacancy rate has risen from almost 15 percent in 2016 to over 25 percent in 2022, according to a study from Leading Edge, a caregiver group for long-term care facilities.
“We were already trending on a path, and it has certainly gotten worse, but is it because of COVID it got worse or is it just the path that we’re on based on a lot of factors, retirees and so-on and so forth,” said Scott.
Despite the rise in vacancy rates and drop in active nurse aides, Samaritan has been able to stay below the national average when it comes to turnover rate, according to Scott.
In 2021 Samaritan had a turnover rate of 32 percent, the national average was 39 percent, and in 2022 Samaritan had a turnover rate of 29 percent, the national average was 45 percent.
Scott said nursing has high turnover rates because it is a high-demand position.
Currently, Samaritan has between 60 and 100 open positions annually, from 2017-2022.
Nursing perspective
Sheryl Scott, DNP, RN, CNE, an associate professor and director of nursing at Wisconsin Lutheran College, was the next speaker.
Scott said the nursing shortage is expected to hit 1.1 million nurses this year. She added it is a global issue, not just a U.S. one.
She said the reason is the gap between the amount of people leaving and entering the workforce.
According to a National Council of State Nursing study from January, 2023, workplace factors for leaving the workforce included insufficient staffing, desire for increased pay, lack of administrative support, quality of care, lack of institutional values and nurses health and safety, lack of meaningful recognition and lack of mentorship in the workplace. Personal reasons included the emotional toll of the job from burnout and moral distress.
“As far as the factors that are contributing to people leaving the profession, and you’ve heard of some of this already, when you have insufficient staffing it creates this trickle down effect, this impact on everyone,” said Scott.
She added that people have to do more with less and stress can lead to burnout and potentially unsafe situations.
Scott said many of her recent graduates are scared of what they are being asked to do in their job and how it may impact their nursing licenses, due to lack of support.
Another issue arising in recent years is physical or verbal abuse from patients or staff, Scott said.
County Supervisor Christopher Bossert asked if she has heard from people in admissions that vaccine mandates have had a negative effect on people entering nursing programs.
Scott said while it may play a role for some individuals, she didn’t have the information to say how much outside of two examples from the 2022-23 school year.
“I would say for the last academic calendar started in August, I’ve had about two people who have inquired about vaccination status and whether or not we as a college require that,” she said.
She added that it is possible there were more such cases that were never brought to her, and health care vaccine mandates have always been around and hesitancy towards them isn’t new either.
Her recommendations to improve and retain staff included ongoing training and setting high expectations while providing support and staff empowerment.
Wisconsin’s demographics
MRA — The Management Association Vice President Jim Morgan then described the shift in the workforce from talent issues, going from economic to demographic.
“This is something that we have known has been coming for over 30 years,” Morgan said.
According to Morgan, Wisconsin has had a decline in younger people (25 and under) between 2001 and 2021. Wisconsin has also had lower rates of immigration than warmer states and ranked 30th in state migration (the number of people moving to compared to moving from a state) in 2021.
Additionally, Census data projects that by 2040 Wisconsin will see 2.1 percent growth in people between 0 and 17 (+27,438), 0.4 percent in people between 18 and 64 (+15,150), 90.8 percent in people between 65 and 84 (+598,121) and 141.9 percent over 85-years-old (+168,205).
“We’ve had shortages in different jobs before, but I would argue it has been more economic than demographic, and what I mean by that is we didn’t have enough skilled workers,” said Morgan. “Now we got a different problem, it’s a demographic problem. We simply do not have enough people.”
Immigrant nurses
The state is currently offering assistance to students who go into nursing to try and incentivize more people to enter the profession. But some counties, such as Barron and Dodge, seek to hire immigrants from the Philippines to fill nursing vacancies.
According to Dodge County Clearview Administrator Ed Somers, MHA, NHA, the process takes about two years before a nurse arrives in the U.S., though it can be expedited to closer to a year through premium processing for the I-140 Immigrant Visa Petition, which costs $2,500.
The immigrant nurse is then under a two-year contract with their employer, which in this case is Dodge County, according to Somers. Employers are required to train the staff in nursing.
As Dodge County is still in the process of bringing in nurses, with the first expected to arrive this fall, Somers didn’t have information on whether the nurses were then eligible to renew their visas, receive their green cards or resident status and pursue whatever job they wish, or if once the two-year term is complete, the nurses return home.
The Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee will meet next on Feb. 27. They will receive a presentation from Wipfli on projected operational costs if the facility is rebuilt, renovated or closed.