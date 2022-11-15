WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board’s Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee held their second meeting on Monday and they took a deeper look into two of the options for Samaritan, renovation and replacement.
Senior Design Architect John Cronin from AG Architecture, which designs senior living facilities across the nation, gave presentations on the two options.
Renovation
Cronin said did a walkthrough of Samaritan Health Center in August and identified several areas needing renovation, though he added further investigation could lead to more areas being identified as needing renovation.
He said the building needed to be “refreshed” to get rid of the dated look, and bring it more in line with modern facilities being built currently.
Other facilities and equipment that would need renovating include the laundry room, boilers, chillers for air conditioning, the hot water systems, exterior areas and the roof.
Cronin said there are multiple areas with water damage, such as streaks going down walls and floor tile delaminating in some areas. That suggests something wrong with the roof, and it needs to be addressed.
The estimated cost of renovation is $10 million, but that does not include “freshening” or finishing updates to the kitchen, fixing the roof or any potential tests to look for hazardous material, like asbestos or mold, which would make that figure rise.
County Board Supervisors Linda Gurath (Ad Hoc Chairwoman), Christopher Bossert, James Burg, Jodi Schulteis and Tony Thoma then identified pros and cons of renovation.
Some pros included keeping the morgue, Medicare potentially reimbursing up to 65-70 percent of the cost (reimbursement numbers will known at a later meeting) and the quality of care and staff at Samaritan still working with the residents.
Some cons included the potential cost for the roof, abatement and other currently hidden or unknown costs, it isn’t a total remodel, the board may have to pick and choose what is renovated, and renovation would lead to part of the building not being utilized for a senior care facility.
Replacement
According to Cronin, if the board chose to replace Samaritan, the county would build what is called a greenhouse facility where residents would live in “pods” of 16.
There would be five different pods, or houses, two for skilled nursing (32 residents) and three for assisted living (48 residents) that can also be used as an additional skilled nursing pod, if needed.
There would also be a “mothership” facility with administrative offices, a rehab facility and meal preparation would take place, among other things, according to Cronin.
The greenhouse-style facility has less of an institutional feel, there is a greater sense of community and residents don’t have to navigate long corridors to get to common areas.
Replacing Samaritan is estimated to cost $30 million. At a recent County Board meeting, however, the estimated cost was listed between $31-35 million due to increased costs from inflation.
The new facility would take two years to build (six months to finalize plans and about 18 months for construction), according to Cronin.
Pros identified by the supervisors included a drop of $182,750 in the county’s skilled nursing bed tax, the facility would be more efficient and up to date, and it could potentially have a higher reimbursement from Medicare than renovation (though final numbers won’t be known until later).
Cons included the time it would take to build the new facility with the current issues at Samaritan, the cost (even with reimbursements) and how it would be funded (tax levy or bond).
The Ad Hoc committee will meet again in a couple weeks, but a date was not set to give flexibility in case a speaker or presenter is needed regarding the next two potential options the committee will look at.