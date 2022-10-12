Company makes Jackson Police Department windows bullet-resistant

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced that a new bullet-resistant safety film has been applied to the windows at the department by Safe Haven Defense, an Arizona-based company, that will help protect officers inside the building.
According to the post on the department’s Facebook page, the bullet-resistant film not only will stop bullets in their tracks, it also is smash resistant and can protect people inside from natural disasters.
According to the Safe Haven Defense website, the film stops people from being able to shoot into a window, but still allows those inside to shoot out of it.
The project was donated to the Jackson Police Department by Steve Johnson, the owner of Safe Haven Defense, according to the post.
“We are very grateful for this donation which will enhance the safety of our employees for decades,” said the post.
To learn more about Safe Haven Defense’s bullet resistant window film, visit safehavendefense.com.