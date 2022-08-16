Construction ramps up on phase 2, nears completion of phase 4 of Riverwalk project

WEST BEND — West Bend provided an update on the Downtown Riverwalk project as construction ramps up on phases two and four on Monday, and the city prepares for phase three in 2023.
According to the release, active construction for phase two of the project from the Veterans Avenue Bridge to the north pedestrian bridge began with the installation of steel sheeting and timber mats in the river, on Monday. This part of phase two will see the construction of retaining walls along the river, a new walkway, new seating, new lighting and direct access to the river.
The south pedestrian bridge is scheduled to be removed for phase two construction on Aug. 25, and it will be reinstalled at the end of November, according to the release.
There will be a closure of Veterans Avenue while the south pedestrian bridge is being removed, and West Bend will post a detour route before the process begins.
Phase two of construction is scheduled to be completed in June of 2023.
Phase four of the project, which started in the spring, also nears completion, according to the release.
The section from Washington Street to Rivershores Drive has seen a large amount of vegetation cleared, rip rap installed and work has begun on the new electrical service, according to the release. Lights will be installed and a new concrete pathway will be poured in the coming weeks.
Phase four is scheduled to finish in October, and this phase of the project will make the Milwaukee River dam overlook and island more accessible, according to the release.
Phase three of construction, from the north pedestrian bridge to Washington Street, will start in 2023 and wrap up by June of 2024. But, if the weather is cooperative, phase three construction could start this year, according to West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Jentsch.
According to the release, this phase will include the construction of retaining walls, a new walkway connecting the north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass below Washington Street, a new public parking lot, and a fishing deck/kayak and canoe launch.
For more information or questions about the Downtown Riverwalk project you can go to contact www.ci.west-bend.wi.us/ riverwalk, or contact West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Jentsch at 262-335-5080, or by email at jentschm@ci.westbend.wi.us.