In the March 24 edition of the Daily News, in the article titled “In The Spotlight: America’s Best Restaurants visits El Pig’s Butt Bar-B-Q”, restaurant owner Chas Arredondo’s name was accidentally misspelled as Chad Mendoza, as that is how it was spelled in the press release from America’s Best Restaurants.
Mendoza is the maiden name of his fiancée, Sandra, who is also an owner of El Pig’s. We regret the error. The Daily News strives for balance and accuracy in its news reports. If you find a mistake in a Daily News story or brief, please call News Editor Grayson Sewell at 262-306-5043 or gsewell@conleynet.com.