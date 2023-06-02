CORRECTION
In the May 24 edition of the Daily News, in an article titled “Green for Life hosting electronics recycling event June 10,” it was written that the operation would be accepting items such as “microwaves, smoke alarms and detectors, fire alarms and detectors, thermometers, dehumidifiers, large appliances (refrigerators, etc.), medical equipment and any units with sludge of liquids in them.” This is not the case; these items WILL NOT be accepted by Green for Life during the June 10 recycling event. We regret the error.