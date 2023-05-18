In the May 17 edition of the Daily News in an article titled “County, West Bend and YMCA officials thrilled for 2023 summer swim season,” it was printed that the Kettle Moraine YMCA raised its lifeguard pay to “$16 per hour,” however, the YMCA raised lifeguard pay from $11 per hour to up to $16 per hour. According to the Kettle Moraine YMCA, it pays lifeguards $16 per hour if they are shift leaders or are working an opening or closing shift. Otherwise the YMCA pays its lifeguards $15 per hour. We regret the error.
The Daily News strives for balance and accuracy in its news reports. If you find a mistake in a Daily News story, please call News Editor Grayson Sewell at 262-306-5043 or email him at gsewell@conleynet.com.