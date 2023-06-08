In the June 7 edition of the Daily News in the “Board considers preliminary 2023-24 budget” article, it was printed that the board’s next meeting begins at 7 p.m. The next school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on June 19.
*** In the June 7 edition of the Daily News, it was printed in a story headlined “Graduation ceremonies, class valedictorians and salutatorians revealed” that the West Bend East and West High Schools’ graduation ceremonies would be livestreamed on the West Bend YouTube channel. They will not be live-streamed on YouTube, they will be uploaded to YouTube following the ceremonies. The graduation ceremony for West Bend West, at 1 p.m., and West Bend East, 4:30 p.m., will be broadcast live on West Bend Community TV, including online on the City’s Video on Demand website, which can be accessed at tinyurl.com/345h23jy. The graduation ceremonies will also be broadcast live on the Spectrum channels 986 and 987, and AT& T channel 99, and it will be broadcast on West Bend’s Roku TV app.