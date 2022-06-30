HARTFORD — The Common Council approved adoption of the Hartford Municipal Airport’s six-year improvement plan and the rezoning ordinance for the Westphal Mansion Inn during their meeting Tuesday night in Hartford’s City Hall.
The six-year improvement plan, however, is not set in stone, according to Airport Manager Darryl Kranz.
“Basically, this is my homework assignment every two years to put a list together of things to do at the airport. It doesn’t mean they’re all going to happen,” said Kranz. “But, as long as we have them on the agenda, if something does come up and we want to do it at the airport I don’t have to come to council right away and wait two weeks to get this all approved.”
Items on the list for this year include updating the fuel system card reader and designing and constructing a Jet A Fuel System, according to the statement of project intentions.
According to Kranz, these projects are happening in 2022. The Jet A Fuel system will cost half a million dollars, but the city is only on the hook for five percent of the cost, $25,000, with the rest coming from state (five percent) and federal (90 percent) funds.
According to Kranz, Hartford will make this money up in a couple years at most.
Flight for Life is interested in coming to the Hartford Municipal Airport and would use 30,000 gallons of gas per year. The city makes 50 cents a gallon selling gas at the airport, so from Flight for Life alone the city would make $15,000 a year, according to Kranz.
“So, we will regain our money back within a couple of years, and that’s without other Jet A Fuel being sold,” said Kranz.
According to Kranz, the city receives a $150,000 entitlement to be used on the airport every year, and it is doubling over the next two to three years.
“They haven’t decided [between two and three years] yet. So they will keep giving us more money to keep doing improvements at the airport,” said Kranz.
The city can also regroup up to three years of unused funds to keep in the checking account at the airport, according to Kranz.
Despite the funding, it could take a while before some of the other projects on the improvement plan get underway.
“One of the bigger ones is to design the terminal building, and to build a terminal building,” said Kranz. “But I think ... you will know how long this takes to get through the state, and to get it done. So, this could be three, four, five years before it’s even built.”
The proposed ideas for the terminal would include offices, a shower for pilots and a lounge area.
The Hartford Municipal Airport six-year improvement plan was unanimously approved by the council.
Westphal Mansion Inn rezoning
The council also held a public hearing for rezoning the Westphal Mansion Inn Bed and Breakfast.
The new owners of the property requested that it be rezoned from a B-3 General Business District to a R-2 Two-Family Residential District, according to City Administrator Steve Volkert.
No one appeared for or against the proposed ordinance during the public hearing.
After the hearing the council passed the ordinance unanimously.
Fireworks
The council also discussed the upcoming fireworks show at Independence Park, E Monroe Ave. Festival Foods is sponsoring the 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks show. To facilitate a larger show, and because of concerns with the softball field conditions at the Lincoln Athletic Fields, the show was moved, according to Volkert.
The show will start at dusk, which will be approximately 9:30 p.m., and people can sit on the open park green lawn areas and sports fields. Signage will be posted to designate the restricted and safety areas during the show.
There will be limited parking in the Independence Park parking lot, and no parking will be allowed on the park’s lawns or the park service roadway.
“The city of Hartford appreciates the generosity of Festival Foods, the 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks sponsor,” said Hartford Mayor Tim Michalak. “Thank you very much, Festival Foods ... Be there, or be square.”