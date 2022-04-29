WEST BEND — The West Bend Board of Public Works and Common Council will discuss the NorthEast Interceptor service area to allow for a new subdivision development during their meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 South Main Street.
The first phase of the North-East Interceptor was built in 1989 and 1990 as a sanitary line extending from the Waste Water Treatment Plant to the general area of the northeast quadrant of the city, according to meeting documents. The goal at the time was to eliminate the Deerfield Drive lift station. The second phase was constructed in 1995 with the anticipation of a future school. However, the school project was not completed and the area was eventually developed into the Willow View Estate Subdivision.
The city previously received preliminary plans for a proposed residential development at the northernmost portion of the NorthEast Interceptor. This development includes the construction of Daisy Drive over the existing interceptor.
During discussions of the proposed subdivision, the city raised several concerns regarding soil conditions depth of the sanitary sewer. The existing sanitary line is 27 feet deep and proposed grades for the area would increase the depth to 31 to 32 feet. If Daisy Drive is constructed, future repairs, replacement or private ownership would require excavation of the width of the road right-of-way.
The city found several laterals installed in anticipation of future developments during research, as well as risers to bring the lines up to a lesser depth and stone chips around the vertical portions to minimize damage. The lines would be privately owned and staff observed the line to be in good condition.
“We are looking for the Board and Council to indicate if staff should indeed continue on this path,” City Engineer Max Marechal wrote in documents.