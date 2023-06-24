WEST BEND — The West Bend Common Council meets on Monday to consider changes to municipal code to better reflect how the city currently operates, including reviving the Assistant City Administrator position which has been vacant since November 2016.
The council will also consider an ordinance change to extend the public use hours of a section of the Riverwalk on the west side of the Milwaukee River and the Kuester Island parking lot to 24 hours a day to provide downtown access throughout the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Project and beyond.
After clarifying proposed language changes during discussion at its last meeting, the Common Council will consider approving changes to municipal code concerning general government to more accurately reflect how the city currently operates. These updates primarily concern reestablishing and clarifying responsibilities for an Assistant City Administrator position as well as clarifications concerning other areas of city government and their relationship to this position.
According to a memorandum authored by City Administrator Jay Shameau and HR Director Michelle Hoey, the growing complexity of city governance requires more support and backup for the city administrator position. Current code requires all city department heads to report to the city administrator, but the memorandum argues that this results in departments not getting the greatest possible support. The revised code would have about half of city department heads reporting to a dedicated assistant city administrator position instead.
Following the vote to adopt a revised municipal code describing positions of local government, the council will consider appointing Jessica Wildes to the position of assistant city administrator. Wildes currently acts as the city’s Communications and Economic Development Director. If the council votes to appoint Wildes to the assistant city administrator position, Shambeau and Hoey recommend that the city fills her current position, which they say remains vital to the operations of the city.
Extended hours
The council will also consider approving extended public access and parking hours for the Riverwalk.
The West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is requesting that the Riverwalk, on the west side of the river from Veterans Avenue to Main Street at Silverbrook Drive, be available for public access 24 hours per day. This section of the Riverwalk will be used as a pedestrian walkway, provide access for deliveries and provide businesses access to the river side of their properties, according to Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Mike Jentsch in a meeting agenda memo.
The ordinance change would bring the Kuester Island lot in alignment with other area public parking lots, according to Jentsch.
The current ordinance prohibits people or vehicles from being in a special historical area, as designated by the Parks Commission, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day or to be in any other park between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day. Only Old Settlers Park and Vest Pocket Park currently have exemptions. The new ordinance would add the section of Riverwalk from Veterans Avenue to Main Street at Silverbrook Drive and Kuester Island parking lot to the list of exempted areas.
The West Bend Parks & Rec Commission previously recommended the ordinance change for approval to the Common Council.
The West Bend Common Council meets on Monday, June 26 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St. in West Bend.