WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Board member Jeff Millikin will retain his seat representing District 12 on the County Board, as he took 58% of the vote Tuesday evening.
Millikin was challenged in this week’s election by Bonnie Johnson.
According to the preliminary results released by the Washington County Clerk’s Office, posted through the county’s website, Millikin received 834 votes. That accounted for 58% of the vote total. Johnson took 42% of the votes with 604.
There were also four write-in votes, which amounted to about a quarter of a percent of the total.
Write-in votes are not included in the percent values tabulated for the official candidates by the county preliminary results.
All election results released Tuesday evening are preliminary; results remain unofficial until canvassed.