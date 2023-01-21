WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to review an updated Anti-Crime Plan after the original was voted down last year.
The Anti-Crime Plan referendum, announced in July 2022, was voted down in November 2022. It would have created and funded 30 1/2 positions in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The new proposed plan would cost just over $1 million in tax levy to fund 11 new positions, which includes the crisis teams that would respond to mental health emergencies.
The new positions include three deputies and three social workers to form a County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team. This team would respond to any mental health related calls 16 hours a day, seven days a week. The team will also work proactively to prevent at-risk individuals from going into crisis.
The plan also adds two patrol deputies in addition to the two already reassigned to patrol from DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and safety resources to address the rising workload for officers and calls for service.
The remaining positions include three corrections officers and one mental health professional for the jail. These additions are proposed to address key safety areas in the jail, including increasing minimum staffing in the Special Management Unit, which houses inmates that present the most challenges, according to the updated Anti-Crime plan.
The $1.085 million needed to fund these new positions would come from removing others and reducing services in other areas of county government such as Administration, Community Development, Health & Human Services, Public Works and elected positions.
In Administration, several proposed position removals are currently vacant and have been for several months, such as a human resources generalist and an applications & database analyst, according to the updated Anti-Crime Plan.
In Community Development, the plan calls for eliminating the land resources conservation and zoning manager after the current manager retires in 2024. The plan also calls for removing all tax levy currently paid to the Highway Department to support maintenance they do on county parks. A currently vacant administrative assistant position would also be eliminated under the plan.
In Health & Human Services, the updated Anti-Crime Plan calls for a reduction in services equivalent to $17,500, and the removal of two currently vacant positions.
The plan calls for the county Public Works Department to reduce laborers performing daily surveillance on the county and state roadway systems from two to one and reduce mowing in areas that do not pose safety risks.
The rest of the $1.085 million for the updated Anti-Crime Plan will come from reducing elected position spending and eliminating elected positions or support for elected positions. This includes the removal of a vacant assistant county clerk position, a vacant sheriff’s accounting tech and a vacant sheriff’s administrative assistant.
The County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington St., West Bend.