County, WisDOT to host meeting for Highway P improvements

JACKSON — Washington County, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (Wis-DOT), will host a public involvement meeting to present proposed improvements to County Highway P at the intersection of Highway 145, extending northerly to Highway 60, on April 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Complex, N168-W19851 Main St.
There will be a brief presentation at 5:45 p.m.
The purpose of the project is to address a deteriorating pavement structure and cross culverts, and evaluate the vertical geometry and sight distance of the roadway. Proposed improvements include reconstructing the roadway to improve vertical profiles, increase sight distances, add turn lanes, widen the paved shoulder, replace deteriorating cross culverts and extend an existing box culvert to enhance safety and efficiency of the roadway.
The WisDOT-funded project limits are from Highway 145 to approximately 300 feet north of Sherman Road. The Washington County-funded project limits are from approximately 300 feet north of Sherman Road to Highway 60.
Construction is currently scheduled for 2024.
Representatives from Washington County, Wis-DOT and Gremmer & Associates (design consultant), will be available to explain the proposed improvements and obtain feedback on the identified needs and proposed improvements. Exhibits showing the proposed improvements will be on display and take-home material will be available to provide additional information on the project.
The facility is wheelchair accessible. Hearing impaired persons needing assistance should contact the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711) at least three working days prior to the meeting.
For more information, contact Chief Public Works Officer Scott Schmidt at 262-335-4435 or scott.schmidt@washcowisco.gov, or Gremmer & Associates, Inc. Project Engineer Jeff Chvosta at 920-924-5735 or j.chvosta@gremmerassociates.com.