WEST BEND — The rainy weather didn’t stop a few hundred people from gathering at Old Settlers Park in West Bend to welcome home Courtney Rummel from the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday.
At 18 years of age, Rummel just competed in her first Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Rummel competed among the top 30 women in the world in two snowboarding events – slopestyle and big air – where she finished 17th and 19th respectively.
Rummel, a 2021 graduate of West Bend West High School, was recognized with a proclamation from Chris Jenkins, the mayor of West Bend.
“As an inspiration to us all, I hereby recognize March 5 as Courtney Rummel Day in the city of West Bend,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins made it clear how important Rummel is to West Bend.
“She’s inspirational and has given us something positive to focus on,” said Jenkins. “This is all something we can be excited about that brings the community together.”
In addition, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann delivered a proclamation that declared March 5 as Courtney Rummel Day in all of Washington County.
Jenkins and Schoemann were joined by Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum.
“I won’t be surprised if in 2032 we are welcoming home another Olympian that says they were inspired by Courtney,” said Gundrum.
Rummel said she was grateful and overwhelmed by all of the community’s support.
“It’s insane,” Rummel said when asked about the proclamations. “I don’t even know if I can process it yet.”
Rummel emphasized the importance of never quitting when speaking to her supporters.
“Never give up,” said Rummel. “I almost did, but I didn’t. It will get hard, but you have to keep pushing.”
Keely Welton, one of Rummel’s favorite grade school teachers that she stays in touch with, surprised her and spoke at her celebration.
“It is such a privilege to be a part of her life and share her experiences,” said Welton. “It’s cool to see her live out her dreams. She takes everything in and enjoys every moment. I think that’s why she’s so successful.”
Rummel’s parents said they were incredibly thankful for all the support the West Bend Community has shown over the past few months.
Rummel’s mom Kimberly said she “feels blessed” to be in a community that would go above and beyond to support her daughter. Meanwhile, Rummel’s dad John said he’s “incredibly grateful” and that the support shown by the community has “blown us away.”
Rummel started snowboarding at 8 years old at Sunburst in Kewaskum. When she was 11, her mom told her dad that someday she would be going to the Olympics.
“I cried a lot,” said Kimberly Rummel in the moments she watched her daughter begin her first Olympic run. “It was very surreal.”
Rummel said that she “felt nervous” leading up to her first run, but when she dropped in she became “calm and focused like usual.”
Rummel’s sponsor, Delta Defense, was present in support of her return.
“We strive to help our employees chase their dreams,” said Cindy Zimmer, Delta Defense culture and relations manager. “You gave us a reason to come together. You showed the world that a hometown girl can move mountains.”
With upcoming competitions in the Czech Republic and Switzerland, Rummel is already focused on improving and working towards the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.