WASHINGTON COUNTY — Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 cases in Washington County has drastically decreased. The county now has a moderate transmission level with 31.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Since March 15, 2020, 313 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the county.
The severity of transmission in Washington County ranges from low (0-9.99 cases per 100,000 residents) to substantial (50-99.99 cases per 100,000 residents).
The 53037 and 53086 ZIPcode areas are tied for the lowest transmission rate at 0 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. The 53017 ZIPcode area has the highest transmission rate at 88.9 cases.
As of Friday, 57% of Washington County residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.6% of residents have completed the series. About 30% of residents have received an additional or booster dose.
Washington County numbers remain behind statewide numbers. Sixtyfour% of Wisconsinites have received the COVID-19 vaccine. About 61% of residents have completed the series and 33% have received an additional or booster dose.
All five school district boundaries now have a moderate transmission rate (10-49.99 cases). The Kewaskum School District boundaries have the lowest rate at 14.7 cases, and the Germantown School District boundaries have the highest at 41.3 cases.