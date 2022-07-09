Darrows to match Volunteer Center funds for The Hub expansion

The Volunteer Center of Washington County is partnering with Sue and Russ Darrow for a new fundraising initiative to help move their 303 Water Street Expansion Project forward.
The “Darrows Deliver Matching Grant” will offer donors the opportunity to double their donation by matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000. The campaign is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18, and be available until the end of September.
The expansion space, located adjacent to the Volunteer Center’s for-purpose coffee shop, The Hub, will offer low-cost and free event space for local nonprofits and extend opportunities for the community to gather and serve.
Initially, the Volunteer Center purchased the space in early 2020 and announced plans to expand. Following several COVID and supply-chain induced delays, the organization is ready to begin renovations with a refreshed campaign.
“The Volunteer Center has spent two years pivoting to address the needs of both our nonprofit partners and the greater community,” said Sue Millin, the Volunteer Center’s executive director.
“Now, as we move forward, we are eager to make progress and share this expansion with Washington County.”
Plans for the expansion include a full commercial kitchen, outdoor patio, and event space for both nonprofit agencies and residents to utilize. Bold murals will be added on each side of the building and reimagined landscaping will complement these changes. With additional areas available, the organization is eager to engage the community through volunteer-centered programs and events.
Since opening its for-purpose coffee shop, The Hub, the Volunteer Center has garnered 31,000 hours of service from volunteer baristas and bakers and raised nearly $150,000 for local nonprofit organizations through its community tip jar. With overwhelmingly positive feedback and a desire to increase their impact, the organization is ready to take the leap and expand their services.
“303 Water Street is more than just another café, it’s a community living room,” said Millin. “It’s a place for people to connect and make an impact. Through the expansion, we believe the opportunities to serve our community will grow exponentially. We are excited to share our space and discover more ways to do good.”
Sue and Russ Darrow, who have a history of being generous community partners, echoed this sentiment and relayed their desire to help with the project.
“We are so excited to help the Volunteer Center with the matching grant,” said Sue Darrow. “We have always been volunteers, from day one, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing … . I hope all of our friends and everyone from the whole community can step up and help us help.”
Those interested in learning more about the 303 Water Street Expansion Project can visit https://www.socialgoodbrews.org/brew-good/.