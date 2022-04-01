GERMANTOWN — Developers from Fiduciary Real Estate and the Dickman Group went to the Plan Commission this week to discuss a concept that would include more than 300 residential apartments and several industrial buildings across 89 acres, if it moves forward.
The development was discussed as a concept plan this week; the commission gave feedback to the developers, and asked them to return with an updated concept plan that accounted for the commission’s feedback.
The original concept, for 89 acres at the northeast corner of Lannon Road and County Line Road, included a 7-acre site at the corner for a convenience store-gas station location; 27 acres of multi-family apartment building around that corner site; and 55 acres for four industrial buildings ranging from 105,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet along the north and east sides of the development area.
Commissioners discussed the proposal at length. At the end of discussion, they gave the developers general direction that they should create an adjusted concept plan and return, either moving the convenience store into the industrial part of the development or removing it altogether; increasing the distance and buffering between the industrial buildings planned and existing residences; and reorganizing the apartment buildings to accommodate other changes.
The developers indicated they would create another concept, and were open to all that feedback.
320 total apartments
According to the developers’ presentation, the apartments would be in 16 buildings with 20 units each, for 320 units total. The residential of the proposed mixed-use development would be built and then managed by Fiduciary.
“We specialize in market rate, luxury housing, mixed use development and commercial and retail,” Tony Derosa of Fiduciary said during the meeting.
Derosa said that under the existing concept plan, the apartment units would rent for $1,400 to $2,500 per month, with a variety of one-, two-and three-bedroom units. There would be a community clubhouse, pool and fitness center for residents. Apartments would be “upscale,” with stainless steel appliances, open-concept layouts and various amenities.
Derosa also said that in their market research and experience with several other similar housing developments, the apartments were often leased by people in finance and management, technology, public safety workers, people in education and a variety of other professional work sectors.
Concerns
“Germantown has seen limited multifamily development in the last decade,” Derosa said, adding there was an unmet demand for that type of housing in the area.
A number of area residents, both from Germantown and Menomonee Falls, spoke against the development during public comment. They had concerns and complaints that it would add light, noise and disruption to the area, that the additional traffic on County Line Road would be dangerous, there would be the potential for increased crime and another gas station was unnecessary.
“I’m sure this development is going to drastically bring down everyone’s property values,” Lorri Boettcher said.
Commissioners also discussed concerns, including the convenience store and traffic. The developers said they would be completing a full traffic study for the development moving forward, to analyze the development’s impact on the adjacent roads, but wanted to come to the village for concept discussion first.
Germantown Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff noted that including the convenience store in the plans was driven by village zoning and village staff input. Under the village’s current land use plan, the site being considered is all commercial-retail or industrial. Given that much of the brick-and-mortar retail in the area has been fading or closing, village planning staff and the Plan Commission have been discussing changing that.
Several commissioners commented on or discussed using the site as a transition area, and how the mixed-use concept could provide a transition between the commercial development to the east and the residential areas west of Lannon and County Line roads.
“The question becomes how do I transition from retail development on Appleton and County Line Road, to the rural, somewhat subdivision residential west of Lannon Road. What is the appropriate use of the property? That is the question,” Commissioner David Baud said.
Baum further noted that area residents should not expect the property wouldn’t be developed as something, as the property owner would sell the land if he so desired, and some form of development would meet village requirements.
The developers are expected to return with a revised concept plan in the coming month.